Since its release at the beginning of September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has had a very mixed reception, with some fans absolutely loving the return to Middle Earth and others absolutely refusing to watch it because of some of the source material being ignored or changed in a way they think is unforgivable. The story’s main focus is on Galadriel and her quest to snuff out whatever evil remains of Morgoth’s (Sauron’s predecessor) armies as well as the forging of the rings. Let’s take a look at some elements of Tolkien’s world that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners (J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay) got right and some choices that left book fans wondering where exactly they got their information from.

The Danger of Orcs

The introduction of the Orcs in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most terrifying moments of the series and perfectly establishes their role in the story. Both viewers and characters are shown the orcs in the exact same way and it works because you can feel how terrified the characters are. Orcs are the stuff of myth that the people of Middle Earth believe to be dead and now they are suddenly in their homes, ripping them from where they were hiding and forcing them to realise that the threat is back and worse than ever.

It’s a tense scene that leaves us scared for the survival of everyone involved and perfectly establishes the orcs as more than just plot fodder. They are a true threat to any characters that didn’t have military-style training and are more than capable of killing you if you don’t act quickly.

They are creatures of darkness and the foot soldiers of Sauron. The first orcs were originally elves that had been cruelly tortured and twisted through dark magic until nothing was left of their grace or life. They were wholly evil creatures, sadistic and cruel, without sympathy or care.

The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power decided to change the orc stereotype a little bit, making them more nomadic creatures that are just looking for a home (though the way they attain that home still leans more in the evil direction).

Payne and McKay’s return to using more practical effects like makeup and prosthetics, rather than the CGI and motion capture that was used in the Hobbit trilogy pays off in the best way possible. Not only do the orcs look believably realistic but they are also designed exactly how Tolkien described them and similar to how they looked in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings.

The Island Kingdom of Numenor

The island of Numenor is one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s best design achievements in the series. It was a kingdom gifted to men by the Valar (14 Ainur (divine spirits) who were essentially the gods of Tolkien’s world) for their help in the war against Morgoth and for a time elves and men co-existed on the island. Unfortunately, over time men became greedy and began to think of themselves as superior to the elves, banishing them from their lands and persecuting those who were still friendly towards them.

The island perfectly depicts the thriving ancient world that Tolkien created. It is grounded in a way that makes it feel real to viewers and helps to immerse both old and new fans further into the story. In long shots, it keeps to the grand and epic scale of the city described in the books, and the close-up more street-level views build the world and city around the characters in a believable way.

Of all the fantasy kingdoms that have been created over the years, Numenor is one of the best depictions in an adaptation, made even better by the fact that the history and lore behind the island kingdom are followed quite closely.

Changes to Tolkien’s Lore

It’s very common for book adaptations to have changes that diverge from the original source material. This is usually done so that the whole story can be fitted into a film format and flow nicely without feeling like it ruined the story (though book readers will still complain about their favourite parts not being in the story). Both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit made changes to Tolkien’s work so that they would flow better and be more widely accepted by audiences, but it seems they drew the line when The Rings of Power began to make their own changes.

An Adjusted Time Line

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn’t actually have a book counterpart. Instead, McKay and Payne are taking information from the “Tale of Years” (a condensed timeline of everything that happened pre-dating The Lord of the Rings) and a couple of other pieces of Tolkien’s work, putting them together and fleshing everything out through additional characters and adjusted events that weren’t a part of the original history of Middle Earth.

While they’re messing with the timeline a bit McKay and Payne are, for the most part, keeping to the order of the way things played out. A lot of things that took place over a couple of years in the history of Middle Earth were condensed to take place over a mere couple of weeks.

Additional Characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

While they may not be a part of Tolkien’s original law the new characters are just as enjoyable as the ones that have been featured since the beginning. With the new characters comes interesting new dynamics and story arcs that might have never been explored.

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Nori is a young harfoot played by Markella Kavenagh. She longs for adventure and exploring the world outside of the path that has been set for her people and believes that she is meant for more than what she is currently doing. When a star falls out of the sky in the shape of a man she doesn’t hesitate to investigate the crash and attempt to help the Stranger (played by Daniel Weyman).

The Harfoots are ancestors of the hobbits that are briefly mentioned in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring. Payne and McKay decided to expand on them a bit by including them in The Ring of Power, because, “does it feel like Middle Earth if you don’t have hobbits or something like hobbits in it?” They are a great addition to the series and introduce us to the smaller folk in Tolkien’s world.

Arondir and Bronwyn

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Arondir (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova) is an elf that resides in one of the watch towers in the Southlands and watches over the ancestors of the men that once sided with Morgoth. He watches the village of Tirharad where Bronwyn (played by Nazanin Boniadi) and her son Theo (played by Tyroe Muhafidin) reside. We learn very quickly that a romance between an elf and a human has once again developed (and not only it is adorable, but it is the fourth romance between an elf and a human in the entire story).

The romance between Arondir and Bronwyn is never overshadowed by the other events taking place in The Rings of Power, but actually holds its own and becomes a rather prominent feature of the overall story that will give Payne and McKay a chance to explore the complexities of love between that of a mortal and immortal once again.

All the new characters have been added to the story in a way that makes them feel grounded in Tolkien’s work and has them fall easily into the story. Most of them have been developed in a way that stays true to the world and they are used to fill in the information that was previously unknown.

New Storyline and Story Elements in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

A lot of the new story arcs and elements have let fans see characters in a different light and explore portions of Middle Earth that they hadn’t previously seen, allowing them to enjoy the beauty of the world before it becomes overrun and destroyed by war.

There are other story arcs that unfortunately take away from the story and character growth of others in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Galadriel on a Mission of Revenge

One of the biggest story changes is that of the Lady of Lórien. Galadriel, who is usually shown to be a more political character, is portrayed in a very way to her counterpart in The Lord of the Rings, though the basics of her characters are still intact.

She is a couple of thousand years younger than the first time we saw her and still dealing with the loss of both her brother and husband (though this isn’t spoken about as much in the show). In her adamant quest for vengeance, we see her making a couple of mistakes and this is a clear indication that there is room for her to grow as a character.

Her drive to hunt down evil and the encouragement she gives others to look towards the light even when they feel like they are being consumed by the dark (moments that give fans some insight into the elf she will eventually become) has led to her becoming one of the many great leads of Tolkien’s universe.

The New Origin of Sauron and the Role of Celebrimbor

Originally, in the story of The Lord of the Rings, Sauron changes his shape and takes on the identity of Annatar, the elf Lord of Gifts. In this shape he wins over the Elven Smiths, including Celebrimbor and the two of them begin to forge the 16 Rings, seven for the Dwarven Lords (one of which is an heirloom of the line of Durin that eventually gets passed down to Thorin Oakenshield) and nine for Mortal Men (who we see become the nine Ringwraiths).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn’t mention Annatar at all or show us the mistrust that Elrond, Gil-galad, and Galadriel had for him, and instead gives us Halbrand and his attempt to win Galadriel to his side.

While the inclusion of Halbrand does add something more to the story of Galadriel and makes the line she speaks when she is tempted by the One Ring a lot more hard-hitting when we hear her future words quoted back at her by the very man she has been trying to kill, it completely takes away from Celebrimbor and the role he had in Sauron’s rise to power.

The only reference we get to the original story is Halbrand telling Celebrimbor to consider his suggestion of using alloys to stretch the use of Mithril for the rings as a gift. As unfortunate as it is, this change in the story is mostly because Amazon doesn’t have the rights to The Silmarillion or Unfinished Tales, further work of Tolkien’s that also take place in Middle Earth.

Where The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Falls Flat

Dialogue that is More Cringey than it is Elegant

While the interactions between different characters have been good and there are a number of lines that have landed solidly, a vast majority of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s attempts at unique idioms have been quite lacklustre and don’t have nearly as much of an impact as Jackson’s trilogy.

There’s a lot of repetition in the story and characters make references to events that viewers are unaware of. The best moments of dialogue have definitely been the jabs that Durin and Elrond have made at each other. They show off the friendship between the dwarf and elf amazingly and are reminiscent of the friendship between Legolas and Gimli.

If the writers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power aimed less to try and make every line a dramatic metaphor that can be quoted to make a point and spend more time creating dialogue that is meaningful to the characters and the conversations they are having, the flow of the show would be a lot more natural.

The Harshness of Some Characters

Hobbits are well known for the warmth and hospitality they show their guests (even when their need to be hospitable is forced on them by wizards who think the need to get out of the house more), so it’s a bit jarring when we learn that the harfoots are more than willing to leave one of their own behind for helping a stranger in need. Their behaviour is almost as uncharacteristic as Galadriel leaving one of her men to deal with the elements because she’s too focused on her mission to care.

While in Galadriel’s case this may have been done for the sake of character development and to show just how determined she was to get rid of the evil that killed her brother, ignoring a well-known character trait of a fantasy race was a poor choice on the writers’ side of things and make viewers question how well the showrunners really know the source material they are working from.

The Attempt to be the New Game of Thrones

Many fans suspected that Amazon was hoping for their own success with a series similar to that of Game of Thrones when they announced that they had bought the rights to the appendices of The Lord of the Rings. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a significantly more family-friendly fantasy story, this speculation did not seem to be far from the truth.

This year The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones have both had prequels released that told the story of everything that had to happen in order for the characters to end up where they were at the beginning of the original stories, from the politics between the different kingdoms to different people trying to claim their right to power. The one just has significantly fewer dragons well the other has less cursed jewellery. The main issue that Amazon will have trying to turn The Rings of Power into the next Game of Thrones is the books tell two very different stories.

Games of Thrones is about the many power grabs made for the most uncomfortable seat in the land of Westeros and the ruthless political wars that follow very quickly after. Most of the focus is on the power of the different powerful families.

The Lord of the Rings, however, is supposed to be a story about how the decisions made by the smallest folk, have the biggest impacts. Let’s not forget that it was Samwise Gamgee, Frodo Baggins’ gardener, who got Frodo the Ring to Mount Doom in the first place and that it was the mercy that Bilbo and Frodo showed to Gollem that indirectly led to the destruction of the Ring (because if they had killed him there would have been no one around to bite Frodo’s finger off and fall into the lava with the Ring).

At the end of the day, while it does have its flaws, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a great show that manages to capture the essence of Tolkein’s book while still managing to be its own thing.

