The great artists of the Midjourney world are at it again, creating fantastic castings for beloved movies, series, games, and more. After the controversy last year about the Black characters in The Rings of Power, artists have decided to show the world just how awesome this fantasy world would look if more Black actors were cast in movies like The Lord of The Rings, and it looks incredible.

Black Actors Cast in The Lord of the Rings

The images that were created for this casting are absolutely fantastic. Aside from the hobbits, Stefan Huber created recognisable images. You can instantly see who each character is meant to be. The images were posted to his Facebook page on the 15th of March, 2023. It would be a beautiful rendition of the Lord of the Rings characters if they were cast as black actors.

Aragorn is instantly recognisable, with his robust features, simple and adventurous outfit, and even has his typical hairstyle, but this time in more natural dreadlocks. Although it tries to emulate the characters used in the original film, I think it would have been more impactful if the castings had looked a little different from the original white actors.

Gandalf the Grey is a perfect image of wisdom and power, his solid and world-wearied features helped by his long flowing grey hair and beard. But, again, the character is instantly recognisable, not just because of his excellent twisted staff.

Boromir is the most impactful because his character is instantly recognisable thanks to his armour, build, and hair. Still, he looks different enough from the original character that his casting is more impactful.

The Hobbits

The recasting for the hobbits is perfect because the characters are recognisable, but also not an emulation of the original. Sam looks impressive, with his slightly more stout physique setting him apart from the other hobbits.

We only get three images for the hobbits, and this one is either Mary or Pippen. Still, from the mischievous look in his eyes, I will go with Pippen. This image perfectly encapsulates these two, making it difficult to discern exactly which one he is.

Frodo is one of the hobbits I didn’t have to work too hard to recognise. The hobbits were perfectly designed, different enough from the original to be perfect casting, but recognisable.

Arwen is beautiful and a perfect new casting for her character. She looks gorgeous and just as tortured and mystical as Arwen did in the movie. Still, it isn’t just a copy of her made Black, but rather a much more natural, new casting that is beautiful.

Gimli is unique and makes a lot more sense than the original did. Of course, the hard-working, noble dwarf would be perfectly depicted with darker skin. This casting, in particular, would have fitted in perfectly in the original.

Legolas is another perfect creation, instantly recognisable but individuated from the original. He still looks just as majestic and beautiful as the elves, but with the determination and honour of the character from the books. Although he was perfect in the movie, the original would have benefitted from a casting like this.

Stefan Huber

This art comes from a pretty accomplished artist, Creative Director at ADD to Water, Lord Commander at The NEON GRID, Art Director at TheVentury, Music Composer/Producer at Ionstar, and Music Composer at Greifenstein. Stefan Huber studied Digital Film and Animation at SAE Wien (Vienna) and lives in Vienna, Austria. He did a fantastic job recasting The Lord of the Rings characters, each beautiful and recognisable.

TL;DR Stefan Huber, an artist, redesigned The Lord of the Rings cast.

There aren’t enough Black actors in fantasy movies and series, and artists are working to show us how amazing it could be if there were.

Some images are too close to the original. Still, they are beautiful and show how a diverse cast improves the beauty and majesty of the fantasy genre.

Do you think Hollywood needs to cast more Black actors in fantasy roles like The Lord of the Rings?