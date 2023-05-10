In The Lord of the Rings, JRR Tolkien tells a fantastic tale about the dangers of greed, the strengths of the most unlikely creatures and the ultimate defeat of evil. So what happens when you take that beloved story and its characters and make them members of Hells Angels? A barely recognisable set of characters and several epic-looking tattoos. Ian Webb, an avid user of Midjourney, used the AI to create “Hells Angels x Lords of the Rings”, and the results were interesting.

RELATED: The Lord Of The Rings Looks Even Cooler With a Black Cast

The Re-Imagined Lord of the Rings Characters

While all the characters look vastly different to their fantasy counterparts, the hobbits look wildly different. Gone is the soft curly hair and gentle way of life we’ve become accustomed to seeing them partake in. Now they’re wearing harsh black clothing and chunky jewellery and are decorated in tattoos and piercings.

Pippin has buzzed all his hair off and gotten two face tattoos to match his new way of life, and it looks like the ring managed to fully corrupt him.

Gandalf kept his beard, trimmed his eyes brows slightly and tied back his hair. He seems to have traded his magic for a bike and might be questioning his life’s decisions.

Aragorn looks much like he did at the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring (lost, brooding and solemn yet still committed to the battle against Sauron), besides the outfit and a couple of tattoos.

Arwen looks nothing like the elven lady Lord of the Rings fans have come to love. She’s traded in her elf ears and long dresses for a leather jacket, numerous tattoos and a bike.

Boromir looks ready to take out any crew that challenges the Fellowship, even if it destroys him.

Elrond looks nothing like his elven counterpart. Life outside of Rivendell does not suit him well, and the stress has caused his hair to fall out.

However, Gollum appears to have taken a turn for the better as he’s politely sitting and waiting for whatever he ordered.

Lady Galadriel looks as majestic as ever, with her hair blowing in the wind and delicate tattoos decorating almost every inch of her skin. Much like her elven counterpart, she is wearing white.

Saruman looks the most out of place, wearing a white outfit reminiscent of Jedi robes.

Of every character on this list, Legolas has changed the least. His outfit is more reminiscent of Will Turner’s, and he lacks his pointed ears and bow and arrows, but he could slip right back into the Lord of the Rings universe without trouble.

RELATED: The 10 Best Lord of the Rings Characters Ranked

Fan Response

Many seemed to enjoy the re-imagined version of some of their favourite characters and immediately started making jokes about them or quoting some of their lines. It’s fun seeing the personality of some characters pull through the universe change. But, at the same time, others get overwhelmed, and everything beloved about their character is erased for style.

RELATED: Fans Are Excited as Peter Jackson Is Included in New Lord of The Rings Films

TL;DR Ian Webb wanted to see what the Lord of the Rings Cast would look like as Hells Angels.

Many of the characters look nothing like their fantasy counterparts.

Others’ styles transitioned over perfectly.

What do you think of the re-imagined Lord of the Rings Cast?