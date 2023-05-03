The latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster has everyone talking about the new characters they can see.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) was a computer-animated film that took the world by storm when it was first released five years ago. As the first animated instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, the film followed the Marvel character, Miles Morales, and his version of the web-slinging hero. With Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman in the director’s seats, the film was a huge success, grossing over $384 million worldwide. This was in addition to its multiple awards, including the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

The film follows a teenager named Miles Morales who gains spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. However, Spider-Man already exists in this world, so he continues his life. That is until he witnesses Spider-Man getting brutally killed in front of him and ends up taking on the role of becoming the new Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. As the movie deals with the Multiverse, we see many other versions of Spider-Man throughout the runtime, and ultimately, a team-up between them to save their universe. With the much-anticipated sequel steadily coming up, fans are excited about where the narrative will take us and if the movie will live up to its predecessor, and everyone is already talking about the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Has a New Poster

The official ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ account on Twitter recently gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming superhero flick. And they did so by revealing the poster for the movie, also allowing fans a proper look at the new Spiders being added to the franchise. As we can already judge from the title, there will be more multiversal travelling, so we can expect more Spiders. In the poster, we can spot over 20 Spiders, including Miles Morales, resulting in more excitement from fans.

Naturally, fans were ecstatic in the comment section. While some singled out various Spiders, others expressed excitement for the movie. Some fans were even counting down the days until they would be able to see the film in cinema. And if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is as good as its predecessor, many fans will undoubtedly buy tickets more than once to watch it on the big screen.

What Will the Plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Be?

Upon reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales will traverse the Multiverse. Here, he will encounter a team of Spiders tasked with protecting it. But, of course, things are never as simple as they seem, and the Spiders clash on handling the new threat. Now, Miles must make a stand against other Spider-People and redefine the confines of being a hero. This is the only way he will be able to save everyone, including the people he loves. And while this all sounds great, the Multiverse does bring up many possibilities.

And naturally, fans will have various theories they believe will occur because the multiversal door was opened. Unfortunately, this is how rumours spread that fans eventually believe to be the truth. Director Kemp Powers directly addressed this in an interview with TechRadar, stating that many fans might be disappointed for paying too much attention to rumours. He further confirmed that none of these theories is true, saying, “…but the theories I’ve seen, I have to say 90 per cent of rumours are way off base, to the point where it’s almost annoying how wrong they are!”

To conclude, while it is understandable that fans are buzzing with excitement and discussing many possibilities, it is best to wait and see what we will get. They did not disappoint with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), so it is difficult to believe they would disappoint with its sequel.

