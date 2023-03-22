Did you know HBO’s The Last of Us star, Bella Ramsey, has a YouTube channel? Unfortunately, it’s inactive now because of how busy the actor is, but it’s still up if you want to go and check it out for yourself. Since the season finale, fans have been frantically searching for some The Last of Us content to keep them busy. At the same time, they stumbled upon the Game of Thrones actor’s channel. There they found a video of Bella Ramsey playing the acoustic guitar and singing a cover of a Christian song. Fans are super excited about what Bella Ramsey’s musical talent could mean for season 2.

RELATED: A Game Easter Egg in HBO’s The Last of Us: Yellow Guide Marker

Ellie And Her Guitar

Fans of the game will know that in The Last of Us Part II, Ellie whips out an acoustic guitar and famously sings Take On Me. Viewers of the series adaptation have stumbled upon Bella Ramsey’s acoustic covers on their YouTube channel, United Hope. They hope we see Ellie singing in the show’s second season.

Although the videos on United Hope have nothing to do with the show and are actually Christian videos “detangling the gospel”, some sunny motivational speeches and acoustic worship songs, they are still getting fans excited for what it could mean for the second season. The channel has over 119 videos, many of which have yet to be discovered. Still, one video, an acoustic cover of Hillsong Church’s song Oceans, has seemingly blown up overnight and now has over a million views.

Some fans have become a little fixated on Bella Ramsey’s relationship with faith. In contrast, others are just excited about what their vocal skills and skills on the guitar could mean for the show’s second season.

RELATED: Why The Last of Us Worked And The Walking Dead Didn’t

The comments on the video range from happy about Bella Ramsey’s faith, to funny, to excited about what their skills mean for the future of the show. Many fans want to see the moment from the game brought to life on the small screen, which isn’t that far-fetched because the series is famous for being true to the video game.

One funny but faithful commenter said they are happy to see Ramsey keep their faith during hard times, especially when those hard times mean running away from fungus-infected sick people.

Other commenters were more focused on their skills on the guitar, saying that the showrunners simply must recreate the scene from the game in the show “for real”, reaffirming that they made the best possible choice in casting Bella Ramsey for the role of Ellie, and that their skills simply prove it further, and that they seem like they were “born for the Ellie role.” Fans are “just waiting for season 2 and Ellie singing ‘Take On Me’.”

RELATED: The Last of Us: Fans Want Uncharted Rebooted To A More Accurate TV Series

TL;DR Bella Ramsey’s relatively inactive Christian YouTube channel posts acoustic song covers and worship songs.

Bella Ramsey’s musical talent has unintentionally made fans super excited about the second season of the TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

Fans want to see Bella Ramsey recreating the moment from the game where Ellie plays the guitar and sings Take On Me.

Would you like to see Bella Ramsey’s musical talent used in Season 2 of The Last of Us?