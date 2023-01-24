It’s been two and a half years since The Last of Us Part II was released. Now that the first two episodes of HBO’s TV show have been released, fans have begun scouring the internet for any news about The Last of Us 3. Unfortunately, the second game was left very open-ended, with Abby still alive and Ellie’s girlfriend, Dina, nowhere to be found. HBO covers the entire first game in the first season of the TV show. This means Naughty Dog must hurry up and set a deadline for The Last of Us 3 before HBO prepares for Season 3.

News About The Game

Neil Druckmann plotted the story for The Last of Us 3 in April 2021, but there has yet to be news about its development.

The second game’s development took almost two to three years. There is a good chance that the third game will take just as long, if not longer, to make. This has caused some fans to worry about the TV show and the game moving forward.

HBO Can’t Start Season 3 of the TV Show Without The Last of Us 3

The TV series is based on the beloved game franchise, and while not having a third game would give the showrunners creative freedom with where to take the story after season 2, a third season is not likely to happen without The Last of Us 3.

Naughty Dog set up the end of The Last of Us Part II in such a way that it made a third game possible.

Fans hope that the release of the first two episodes of The Last of Us TV show will get Naughty Dog to hurry up and begin development on the third (and probably final) game of the beloved post-apocalyptic franchise. We can’t have Season 3 without a third game.

The Last of US 3 Deadline Must be Before The TV Show’s Season 3

The are two reasons The Last of Us 3 needs to be completed before season 3 can be filmed.

The most notable reason is that the showrunners of HBO’s The Last of Us have a story to from off they can work. In addition, a lot of lore will be established and re-established during the production and development of the last game, so when Season 3 is eventually filmed, the producers can dedicate more of their time to perfecting more minor details of the show.

The second reason is that fans/gamers can play through the final game without having the story spoilt for them by the TV Show. As much fun as it is, watching a show and experiencing all the twists for the first time, it’s a way better experience playing through all those twists. You connect with the characters more, and it feels like you’re with them when learning about the devastatingly heartbreaking twists.

Filming and producing a show takes significantly less time than developing a game. So if Naughty Dog wants to give their game developers enough time to complete The Last of Us 3 before HBO is ready to make Season 3 of the TV show, they need to begin developing the game and set a deadline for themselves.

Do you think they’ll start filming Season 3 before The Last of Us 3 is completed?