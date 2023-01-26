Throughout the years, good game adaptations have been few and far between, and news of a new one is usually met with much apprehension. However, that hasn’t been the case with HBO’s The Last of Us. With only two episodes released, the show has already become one of the most successful game adaptations of all time (it seems staying true to the source material pays off). Now that fans with more lacklustre game adaptations have seen how good they could have been, some are bitter. This is specifically the case for Uncharted fans, who were less than pleased about the hand they were dealt last year. Fans are now calling for Sony’s Uncharted movie franchise starring Tom Holland to be rebooted into a TV series like HBO’s The Last of Us. And we couldn’t agree more.

Why HBO’s The Last of Us Did so Well

Many factors went into the success of The Last of Us TV series, but two decisions made the show stand out: The inclusion of Neil Druckmann and keeping the story as close to the original as possible.

Having the co-president of Naughty Dog working on the series set gave HBO’s The Last of Us the edge it needed. He was able to work in story elements that further brought the show to life, such as the inclusion of Ellie’s mother, and gave the production team a perspective that wouldn’t have been seen otherwise.

Keeping the show as close to the source material as possible helped it even further. The production team saw what worked and only changed details when it was vital. Most of the time, those changes improved the story.

Uncharted Fans Reaction to The Last of Us

While Uncharted was decently successful when it was first released, many fans were upset that the creators had seemingly ignored a lot of the source material and created their own story, even going so far as to change how the characters met.

After watching The Last of Us and seeing how much care went into keeping the show as close to its source material as possible, Uncharted fans took to the internet to show their praise for the new show while simultaneously complaining about the film.

If they weren’t complaining about the casting (Clearly, people didn’t enjoy Mark Walberg as Sully), they were meme-ing about what their response to Uncharted was now that they’d seen what could have been. A few even called for the film to be rebooted into an Uncharted TV series, and soon others started jumping at the idea.

Fans Are Calling for an Uncharted TV Series

HBO’s The Last of Us has shown fans that filmmakers can do game adaptations justice given the resources and a production team that cares about the source material. However, while some fans wouldn’t mind seeing what Sony plans to do with an Uncharted film franchise moving forward, others are done with the films.

Many think The Last of Us’s success will give Sony and Naughty Dog the push they need to make an Uncharted TV series.

Uncharted has been one of Sony’s most successful game series since the fans were first introduced to Nathan Drake. It would be foolish of them not to capitalise on the games’ popularity and create a new adaptation that will better honour the original games.

