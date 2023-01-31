Now that HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us game has started to air, fans of the game are getting a good look at the casting of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. So far, viewers love the adaptation. There are plenty of moments where HBO has taken their time to recreate scenes and iconic moments from the game painstakingly. Now that fans have seen these actors in the series, they are starting to look at what their faces would look like if Naughty Dog were to make another game remaster of The Last of Us using Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

RELATED: The Last of Us: Fans Want Uncharted Rebooted To A More Accurate TV Series

Fans Want Another Remaster

Since the casting announcement for the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us was released, fans have been wondering what these actors would look like in the roles. This has been the source of many art concepts that superimpose the faces of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey into the parts. There have been some pretty awesome creations, such as Reddit user ramykabalan, who used an app to map Pascal’s face into a scene from the game where Joel is driving Ellie away from the Firefly’s base after rescuing her. The work is fantastic and almost makes you wish that Joel had looked like Pascal from the start.

Another user, DeCurt1998, used photoshop to make their creation, using some key art from Naughty Dog’s art for the game to add Pascal and Ramsey’s faces over the top of Joel and Ellie. The edit is impressive and authentic, and the two look like they were made for these roles.

The cherry on the cake is a Deepfake video made by YouTuber stryder HD that almost perfectly superimposes Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay onto the faces of Joel and Ellie in various cutscenes from The Last of Us, and the results look incredibly realistic. Surprisingly, Ellie’s face looks untouched, further proving the fantastic job HBO did with the casting for the adaptation. Pascal is more noticeable as The Mandalorian actor, but he still fits perfectly.

These creations have just spurred on how badly fans want another remake of the original game, this time with these two actors at the helm of these characters, bringing together even more synergy between the series and the game. Of course, naughty Dog has already made several remakes and remasters of the games for the various console generations that have been progressing, so what’s another one to them?

RELATED: Would Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Have Been a Better Joel in The Last of Us?

Series True To Game

There are many, many aspects of the series that are beautifully and thoughtfully made to be similar to the game. For starters, many of the actors that were a part of the games, with their voices bringing the game to life, are now getting the series to life by reprising their roles, such as Merle Dandridge, who plays Marlene in both the game and the series, so far.

Along with that, many details from the first episode alone mirror the beginning of the game almost perfectly, such as a plane flying overhead during the initial outbreak, Joel’s watch, the scene where Joel takes a rest in his apartment, and Ellie is forced to entertain herself while she waits. These little details will really drag players into wanting to watch the series, if not for the enjoyment of the series itself, then for the pleasure of finding all the Easter eggs in The Last of Us TV series. It would be awesome to see the game taking some tips from the series and bringing more actors from the series into the fold.

RELATED: The Last of Us Part III Has to be Made Before Season 3 of the TV Show

Would you like to see The Last of Us game remake with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey?