The Last of Us is a franchise that has never ceased to impress its fans. Naughty Dog has built an empire on their exciting take on a fungal zombie apocalypse. Fans have proven they are there for it, enjoying the multiple remasters we have gotten for new consoles as the game has aged. There is much more to look forward to this coming year, including a brand-new tabletop experience, The Last of Us: Escape The Dark.

The Last of Us: Escape The Dark

Working with Themeborne, the creators of Escape The Dark Castle and Escape The Dark Sector, Naughty Dog has revealed their brand new tabletop game, The Last of Us: Escape The Dark. Like many of Themeborne’s other tabletop RPGs, the game will be a 1-5-player RPG experience that requires decision-making where players will have to overcome threats together like Hunters and the Infected.

The game’s description reads: “Taking the roles of Ellie, Joel, Tess, Bill, Tommy, or Marlene, fans will have the opportunity to weave their own unique story of survival and companionship as they explore an open-world map – attempting to make their way to safety while keeping everyone in the group alive.”

The Last of Us: Escape The Dark includes immersive ‘chapter cards’ set in familiar locations that players will recognize from the game, like suburbs, sewers, and the university. By all accounts, the tabletop game looks impressive. There are 3D minis of the playable characters and enemies like Clickers. They are conveniently left blank so that the tabletop player who loves the experience of painting their own minis can go to town on them. They are available with the Collector’s Edition of the game.

The project is being crowdfunded. The Kickstarter for the project launched on the 8th of November this year and already has £861,076 of its £120,000 goal. The page lets players take a deeper look at the game’s aspects and the chance to purchase their own copy of the Collector’s Edition before the project even goes live. This is the perfect way to ensure you won’t miss the chance to get the game.

Other Projects in the Works

This comes on the heels of The Last of Us Part I‘s hype finally starting to die and the release of HBO’s incredible first trailer for their upcoming TV adaptation of the game. Thankfully, this might be airing sometime soon.

Additionally, we have heard the news that Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer project. Set in San Francisco, with an entirely new storyline for players to enjoy together. This new multiplayer project will be free-to-play. This is wonderful news for fans of the franchise who haven’t been able to enjoy the more recent adaptations due to monetary reasons. Although not much has been shared about the project, Naughty Dog has assured fans that we will learn more about the project going into next year.

2023 looks like it will be a good year for The Last of Us fans, with many new projects in many unique forms for them to enjoy. Keep an eye out for updates, and if you want to get your hands on the tabletop game, check out The Last of Us: Escape The Dark Kickstarter.

Are you picking up a copy of the new tabletop game The Last of Us: Escape The Dark?