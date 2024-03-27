Summary:

We’ve come a long way from that day in 1963 when the French author Pierre Boulle published La Planète des singes, effectively beginning one of the most iconic media franchises ever. He couldn’t have known that his casual or maybe not-so-casual observations of the facial expressions of gorillas would bring to life something as culture-altering and thrilling as this franchise has become. After spending its fair share of time in development hell, culminating in an acceptable remake in 2001 (though diehard fans will have something to say about that), the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy we loved, comprising Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) will soon be joined by a fourth film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It will be released in May 2024, and we can’t wait. According to acclaimed actor Andy Serkis, who played Caesar, fans should be very excited about what’s coming because something unexpected will happen.

The Reboot Story Up To Now

(Spoiler Warning) We wouldn’t be a caring geek site if we didn’t take a moment to refresh the memories of those who may be interested in a recap of the story till now. Before getting there, we should mention that there’s a lot of debate out there (whether it’s healthy or not, which will be up to you to decide) about which movies are worth watching in the franchise and in what order. For example, some feel it’s best to watch the original film series from the 60s and 70s, ignore the 2001 remake, and jump straight to the reboot. Others propose watching everything, but in chronological order – something I’ve always had a hard time doing, especially when the story order doesn’t match the technological chronology of the film series—a debate for another day.

Since we’re dealing with the reboot series, here’s a recap of what ultimately leads to the story we’ll pick up in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. In Rise, we find a pharmaceutical chemist, Dr. Will Rodman, on a quest for an Alzheimer’s cure. His experimental drug inadvertently grants exceptional intelligence to Caesar, a chimpanzee he raised. Caesar’s mistreatment at a primate facility ignites a rebellion fueled by newfound sentience and a desire for freedom. This moment sparks the rise of an ape colony within the Muir Woods.

Fast forward years after the ape uprising. We’re now in Dawn (2014). Humanity grapples with the aftermath of a deadly Simian Flu, leaving the world’s population dwindling. We meet Caesar, now the leader of a thriving ape society, while a group of human survivors, led by Malcolm, seeks peaceful coexistence. However, tensions escalate between Caesar and Koba, a vengeance-driven chimp, threatening the fragile peace.

Finally, as we enter War (2017), conflict intensifies as Caesar and his apes face a brutal war against a ruthless human Colonel and his army. This film deals with the terrible consequences of war and the escalating fight for dominance between the two species. Caesar wrestles with a vengeance while desperately trying to protect his ape family.

What Can We Expect From Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

With the release of the trailer for the latest film, here’s what we know. The movie is set about 300 years after Caesar’s reign. Apes have established a seemingly harmonious society, while humans are reduced to an existence on the sidelines. At the same time, we see a new ape leader, Proximus Caesar, building an empire, and this already hints that there will be conflict within the ape society, keeping in mind that the original Caesar’s legacy was anti-tyranny in nature. Caesar’s biggest gripe with Koba in Dawn, in fact, was that he had developed dictatorial tendencies, which he wasn’t going to tolerate.

Another thing we see in the trailer is a young ape, Noa, who is on a perilous journey. His experiences might force him to question his understanding of the past and the future of apes and humans, which is also an exciting dynamic and possibly what Serkis alludes to in his comments. The sense we get about Noa is that he “is sympathetic to humanity, a concept that opens the door for a wider exploration of humans’ new role in this post-apocalyptic world”, especially given that Proximus Caesar sees them differently – as creatures to exploit mercilessly.

Much has been made about Serkis’ statement that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is “gonna blow people’s minds”, and rightfully so. Looking back at all the films in the reboot, the core theme has been power and how it affects relationships between beings and the communities within which they live. From what we see in the trailer, this film will likely see a considerable shift in the power dynamics between apes and humans and within the kingdom of apes itself. I want to hazard a guess here and say that while Serkis, on the one hand, was talking about how brilliant and mind-blowing the technical and filmmaking aspects of the film will be, there’s also something explosive and surprising in store as far as who will be seated on the throne before we see the credits roll. That would mean an even more exciting future for the franchise, which can only benefit fans, and we’re here for it.

What are your theories about what Serkis might have been referring to? Let us know in the comments.