The world’s strongest flashlight? Or maybe the largest lightsaber? Meet the IMALENT MS18, the solution to load shedding.

RELATED: Star Wars Lightsaber Explained: Colours, Power & Meaning

Operating in the dark is something many of us have to deal with sooner or later, especially during a blackout or if you live in South Africa. Fortunately, for those not blessed with light for all hours of the day, people have developed solutions in the form of inverters, generators and overly powerful lights. One such light is the IMALENT MS18, the world’s brightest flashlight, which has claimed the title of Ambassador of light… or lightsaber.

The Specs of the World’s Brightest Flashlight

Thanks to eighteen CREE XHP70.2s (CREE’s brightest Extreme-High-Power LEDs, one of which has a lifespan of 50 000 hours and is already enough to be considered bright), the IMALENT MS18 can reach up to 100 000 lumens. That’s the same as 100 lightbulbs (1000 lumens each). Who hasn’t wanted a tiny, portable sun?

The light projected by the monster of a torch can reach a distance of 1350m, enough to light up a field like its daytime. This makes it the perfect tool for outdoor activities like camping or braaiing during loadshedding.

It’s also waterproof with an IP rating of IP56, which means that it is protected from high-pressure water jets aimed at it in any direction. And has an impact resistance of 1.5m, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it, though you may want to watch your toes.

The 32 000mAh battery pack uses eight 21700 li-ion cells, which can power the torch for over 14 hours. The torch has nine settings, including warm and cool light options and a blinding strobe mode, perfect for destroying your friend’s eyes and deterring thieves. In addition, users can pick brightness levels from 700 lm to 100 000 lm).

The OLED display on the torch will show you what brightness the MS18 is set at and what battery percentage it’s one. It also has a carry case and can be held using one hand, but it has an optional shoulder strap for extended use.

The high-powered charger will have the mini-sun fully charged in just a couple of hours, so you can get right back to blinding people with your ridiculously powerful torch.

RELATED: Star Wars Coca-Cola Bottles: Rey & Kylo Ren’s Lightsabers Light Up

What Can the IMALENT MS18 be Used for?

The IMALENT MS18 was designed as a piece of professional equipment for security, law enforcement, industrial inspection and search and rescue teams. It’s perfect for surveying a large area, sending distress signals over a considerable distance, disorienting suspects and lighting up a large area in a disaster zone. It also works as an emergency fire starter.

It is also the perfect device for a late-night braai if you have the money to blow on a high-powered torch, currently selling for $700.

If you want to invest in a torch or have a weird project in mind for a ridiculously powerful device (like making the world’s largest lightsaber), this is the torch for you.

RELATED: The Retconned Son of Luke Skywalker: Who Is Ben Skywalker?

TL;DR The IMALENT MS18 is the brightest torch in the world.

It can reach up to 100 000 lumens and is perfect for any terrain or weather.

It’s a well-designed piece of equipment that can be used in professional settings such as law enforcement.

What do you think of the IMALENT MS18? Would you like to get one and pretend it is a Star Wars lightsaber?