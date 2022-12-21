Since the news came out that Amazon Prime Video would be creating an adaptation of God of War set in Norse mythology, fans have been buzzing and suggesting their favourites to play the characters. While they are currently looking for directors and screenwriters for the project, it won’t be long before they start looking for actors to stand in some of our favourite roles from the series. A few voice and motion capture actors from God of War and Ragnarök have decided to throw their hats into the ring.

Sunny Suljić Wants To Be In The Amazon Adaptation

Sunny Suljić did Atreus’s motion capture and voice in the last two God of War games. He has officially thrown his name into the hat for the role of Kratos’ son in the game’s upcoming Amazon Prime video adaptation. Considering he is the only person to have ever officially portrayed Atreus, he is a brilliant casting choice for the role.

Amazon Prime recently announced they would still be going ahead with their adaptation of God of War. Suljić tweeted a response to the news saying, “I swear to God if I don’t get booked for this…” – Sunny Suljić (@Sunnysuljic_) Dec 14, 2022. The actor continued saying he is worried that he might be a too old now to play the character on the small screen, seeing as he is now 17 years old and would be portraying a younger boy. However, if adults can play teenagers in TV shows, I don’t see his age being an obstacle.

Fans have started to rally in support of Suljić reprising his role. However, some have reservations about the necessity of an adaptation. Many are afraid that the series won’t do justice to the game, as we have seen this happen many times. However, considering Amazon has announced that they are working with the original creators, I think there will be less chance of them creating a failure.

Other Voice Actors Also Seem Keen

Suljić doesn’t seem to be the only voice actor from the game keen to reprise their role in the upcoming Amazon Adaptation. In response to his tweet, Freya’s voice and motion capture actress tweeted, “I FEEL THAT SUNNY”. So it would be safe to say that Daniella Bisutti is enthusiastic about reprising her role in the adaptation. I do not doubt that fans would go wild at seeing their favourite game characters brought to life by those who made them so lovable in the first place.

God of War Adaptation

The adaptation was announced in May. The upcoming adaptation was confirmed to be set at the start of the Norse Saga, which would show Atreus as a younger boy. However, it’s doubtful that the showrunners and writers would stick strictly to the events of the game, as many players will be watching and wanting to be surprised while also having Easter eggs here and there to explore.

In their official announcement, Vernon Sanders, the head of global television at Amazon Studios, shared, “God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling. We are honoured to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a meaningful way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

No official castings have been announced yet, and it’s unlikely that we will hear anything anytime soon as the series is still looking for directors and screenwriters. However, we are all holding thumbs that the voice actors will be in the running for the roles. We need Christopher Judge to weigh in to have three of the most prominent voice actors in the live-action adaptation.

