When discussing his return as General Zod in The Flash, Michael Shannon said, “you don’t spend as much time with him, ” hinting that another villain appeared in the film. However, thanks to the film’s latest merchandise and BuzzFeed, the film’s main villain may have been revealed.

BuzzFeed and Funko Pop! Reveal Flash Villain

While attending the largest toy fair in Latin America, BuzzFeed employees revealed that they saw some new action figures for The Flash. While they weren’t allowed to take any photos, they did reveal that one of the characters was Dark Flash:

“Two collections of different sizes will be launched but with the same characters: two versions of the Flash, Batman, and the villain, Dark Flash – who steals the soul of speedster heroes.”

Funko Pop! added to the reveal by posting a photo of four new figurines: Barry Allen, Batman, Iris West and Dark Flash. The Dark Flash Funko Pop! figurine is sporting a dark design and a messed up face that makes it look like a Venom-like substance is consuming him.

Who is Dark Flash?

The DC Database on Fandom describes Dark Flash as the Wally West from an alternate timeline who could not save Linda Park. So he moved to the main timeline, taking the original West’s place and joining the Justice League and Titans.

Another description hints that Dark Flash might operate similarly to the negative Speed Force, which eats away at the Speed Force and can consume any speedster connected to the Speed Force by touch.

Based on certain scenes in the trailer and both descriptions, some fans have begun theorising that one of the versions of Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, is the actual Dark Flash. He might be drawn to kill the alternate version of himself to save his mother and live in a world where she still exists.

What Will Happen in The Flash?

Grieving the loss of his mother, Barry Allen uses his powers to travel to a different time to change the events of the past and keep her from dying. But, unfortunately, these actions alter the future, and Barry finds himself in a reality that has erased the existence of all meta-humans and brought General Zod back to Earth.

Desperate to correct his mistakes, Barry looks for help from an alternate version of himself, a very different Batman he will have to coax out of retirement, and an imprisoned Kryptonian who isn’t exactly what he was looking for.

Unfortunately, there is only one clear way to save the world, and the reality, he’s changed so drastically. Barry will be forced to race for his life and sacrifice himself to reset the universe, but we wonder if that will truly be enough to reset the universe.

Fans are both excited and sad to see the DCEU come to a close as it means the end of Zack Snyder’s dream but the beginning of James Gunn’s.

TL;DR BuzzFeed and Funko Pop! accidentally revealed The Flash’s main villain, and it’s not Zod.

Dark Flash is another speedster brought to the new reality through Barry’s mistake.

Fans suspect that Dark Flash could be one of the two Barry Allens.

