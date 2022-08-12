It has recently been reported that the Flash movie is in danger of being cancelled surrounding the latest allegations against the film’s main lead, Ezra Miller.

With all the recent legal problems that Ezra Miller is facing, it is said that Warner Bros. Discovery is eying three different scenarios in an attempt to resolve the situation, and what to do with the film.

Allegations have been cropping up over the last couple of years, from arrests in Hawaii, assault on a woman in Iceland, and most recently felony burglary in Vermont.

Most Recent Allegations Against Ezra Miller

Vermont’s child services department is currently involved and attempting to locate a mother and three children who were said to have been living with Ezra Miller at his home. Miller has responded to the investigation by saying that they have not lived there with him for some time.

Rolling Stone reports that the Vermont State Attorney’s office said that Miller’s reply seemed like an attempt to “evade service” of the order, as stated in court documents obtained by the site.

The Flash movie star has also recently been charged with felony burglary as he has been accused of stealing beer from within a residence while the homeowners were not present, resulting in him receiving a citation for a future court appearance.

How WBD Wants to Move Forward

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav have three different scenarios in mind for how they want to deal with the situation as a result of Ezra Miller’s behaviour.

The first scenario that they are suggesting is that if Miller is willing to seek professional help after returning home (as he is currently not there and accompanied by his mother), he will be able to give an interview explaining his erratic behaviour and will thereafter be able to be involved with the press tour for The Flash movie and help to promote it.

The second scenario is that if Miller refuses to reach out for help, the movie could still get released, but the actor will not be involved in any of the promotions for the Flash movie or the press tour and the role will be recast for future films and appearances.

The third scenario is that if the situation continues to worsen and Miller does not show any signs of improving his behaviour, The Flash movie will be scrapped entirely, and will not be released.

As Miller plays multiple characters in the film and is reportedly in almost every scene, a reshoot has been deemed virtually impossible, meaning that this scenario would see a loss of more than US$200 million.

With The CW’s The Flash having announced that its upcoming ninth season will be its last, fans are wanting the TV show’s Barry Allen, Grant Gustin, to replace Miller in the feature film, but this is unlikely.

Is WBD Likely to Cancel The Flash?

CEO David Zaslav has been heard giving the film high remarks in an investor’s call – and it seems likely that if the scenario plays out in their favour that the movie will stay on track to be released on June 23, 2023.

Zaslav said, “We have seen The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific and we think we can make them even better.”

So it would appear that the ball is in Ezra Miller’s court. From WBD’s side, the Flash movie is still safe for now, and the fate of the release rests entirely on the actor’s shoulders and what happens next.

Do you think that Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie will be released, or do you think it will be cancelled?