The Flash keeps getting spoiled by Funko Pops. The recent drop suggests that Wonder Woman will be in The Flash movie.

This summer is expected to be an exciting time for DC fans as The Flash is finally getting his own film. Not only this, but the character will be transported to an alternate timeline where no metahumans exist. But, of course, the most anticipated part of the film is Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman alongside Ben Affleck’s take on the character. And, of course, with all the hype around the film, merch is well on the way from various brands. In fact, Funko Pop has released a line of action figures for The Flash, Supergirl, and Michael Keaton’s Batman and possibly a spoiler. But recently, they just dropped a second wave of the popular Pops.

The second wave of Pops features more of the titular characters from the film but mainly sees more Batman collectables than other characters (which is funny considering it’s The Flash’s film). However, one of the Pops may include a spoiler for an upcoming cameo in the movie. Set to release on 16 June 2023, even James Gunn has praised the movie, calling it ‘amazing’. And with the potential cameo and seemingly chaotic events of the film that can be gauged from the trailer, the movie has grown even more in terms of popularity.

Stand and fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash collection by bringing these new DC Pop! heroes into your home! https://t.co/m4RnOtaacg #Funko #FunkoPOP! Click the link in our bio! #Funko #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/QjWVsTAMRD — Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 15, 2023

What do Wave 1 and 2 of The Flash Funk Pops Include?

The first wave of The Flash Funko Pops collection sees three key chains: Barry Allen in his red super suit, Kara Zor-El in her Supergirl outfit, and Michael Keaton in his bat suit. First, the Flash is sporting his updated red suit, which sees the colour brighter and popping off the screen. It further includes touches of gold which further enhances the suit’s appearance. Then, Kara is wearing her updated Supergirl fit, which sees her shoulders covered in red and flowing into her cape. The rest of the suit consists of two shades of blue that seamlessly flow down her body in a snug, figure-hugging manner. Finally, there is Keaton’s Batman in a striking pose sporting his all-black suit with the cape and yellow bat logo on the chest. Also, don’t forget the cute little utility belt around his waist.

The second wave includes thirteen new figures, with five being Batmen. The first four are Keaton’s Batman, which consists of a battle-damaged version that can be found exclusively in Walmart. The second is Diamon Edition, exclusive to Hot Topic, which sees a sparkly version of Keaton in his Batman suit. Then there is an unmasked Batman (an exclusive for PX Previews) and Keaton’s Batman in his Batwing. Finally, the fifth Pop is Affleck’s Batman in his updated Battle Armour Bat Suit.

Then we will be getting four Barry Allen Pops which sees the character in a cute animal robe, two of him mid-run (with one being a glow-in-the-dark Amazon exclusive), a metallic Gamestop Flash, and finally, a Funko exclusive showing the hero saving babies outside of a hospital. There is also a pop for Barry’s love interest, Iris West, that will be played by Kiersey Clemons in the upcoming The Flash (2023).

Who is the Spoiler Funko Pop?

The final Funko happens to be none other than Wonder Woman. Her Funko sees her with her truth lasso as her hair blows in the wind. It is difficult to predict whether this means she will appear in the film, as toys are not the most accurate source for spoilers. However, it is highly likely as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will no longer be getting her own film for the DCEU, and this would not be her first cameo for the year. So perhaps ‘spoiler’ would be the incorrect word for her The Flash Funko Pop, but there is no other explanation as to why she would be featured in this line-up with characters who will definitely be appearing in the film.

TL;DR Funko Pop recently released a wave of The Flash Funko Pops for the upcoming DC film set to premiere in June 2023.

One of the Funko Pop collectables might be a cameo spoiler for the upcoming The Flash as they feature Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman with her truth lasso.

