It is the year for revivals. While the developers have been quiet, gamers know exactly what they want and how to get it. So these fans have come together to make a petition for a new Def Jam game.

Petition For More Def Jam Games

Without any news on a new game since 2010, Def Jam fans have taken matters into their own hands and created a petition to prove to the game developers that there is a ton of support for them should they go through with a new instalment on modern consoles. The petition was set up several years ago by YouTuber RAH GAMING.

Along with many signatures, many people on board with the petition left comments as to why they would love to have a comeback of the series and what the previous instalments of the series meant to them.

One signer who wrote, “What can I say? This game is top-tier and long overdue. Nostalgia isn’t even enough to describe how insanely fun this game is. So bring it back, pleasssseeee!”

Another franchise fan wrote, “This game meant a lot to me growing up playing it all the time after school with my brother. This game was the sh*t! I want another game.”

And lastly, one person wrote, “I own all of the Def jam games and would love for this to come to fruition!”

They have more than enough support. There are more than 9,200 signatures at the time of writing this, and their goal is to get to 10,000.

What Is The Game About?

What is the Def Jam game franchise, you might be asking? It is EA’s beloved series that combined fighting with the world-renowned hip-hop phenomenon. Unfortunately, the series has been stagnant for some time now. The last actual fighting game from EA in this line is Def Jam: Icon, which was released in 2007. In addition to that one, Def Jam Rapstar wasn’t a fighting game but a karaoke game that came out in 2010.

Even Ice-T jumped on the bandwagon to bring back the game. He took to Twitter to ask the developers for a reboot of Fight for NY, a game in which he starred. So it’s cool to know he would be up for starring in a reboot if the opportunity arose. In his tweet, he said he was confident it “would be a huge hit all over again.”

Unfortunately, it seems like EA has yet to notice the new Def Jam game petition, and if they have seen it, they have yet to respond to the hype. Their goal is 10,000 signatures, and they already have 9,200. Hopefully, they will get some traction soon. This has been the year of revivals, and it might be the right era for it, so if there were a good time for them to reboot, now is the time.

Are you going to sign the petition for a new Def Jam game?

