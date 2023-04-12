If you are a massive fan of Wesley Snipes’ work and have been desperately waiting to see more of it, now is your time. Wesley Snipes has again entered the world of comic books as the superhero of his own dark noir graphic novel, The Exiled. Unfortunately, the project started on Kickstarter, and the funding period closed last year. Still, this fantastic graphic could be available in bookstores once the shipping period starts, estimated to start in June 2023.

The Exiled

The Exiled is a thrilling 140-page dark noir adventure where we follow a young detective modelled after Wesley Snipes himself, Detective Niles “Roach” Washington. Set in a dark and grungy futuristic city, Roach is pursuing a serial killer while trying to crawl out from under the shadow of his father, who has since passed.

This isn’t just any serial killer that Roach is pursuing, but one that has been five thousand years in the makings. During his pursuit, he follows his almost supernatural instincts inherited from his father. But, unfortunately, his pursuit may destroy some of the people closest to him and cost him more than he bargained for as he discovers some of the world’s darkest secrets.

The graphic novel is described as a “balls-to-the-wall sci-fi/noir” adventure and has stunning imagery of a futuristic city, magnificent chase scenes, gore, explosions, and murder; all tinged in the dark noir theme of comics. Even in the Kickstarter phase, the graphic novel looked amazing, depicting a dark world with many secrets for our Snipes-inspired superhero, Roach, to uncover.

The Exiled is a stunning graphic novel brought to life by some of the most impressive minds in the comic world, adapted from a story created by Wesley Snipes, Gifted Rebel’s Adam Lawson, and PCB Entertainment’s President Keith Arem. Knightwraith legend Gabriel “Eskivo” Santos is in charge of the art for the graphic novel, with Seven Swords and Two Moons’ Valentina Bianconi handling the colours for the project. The best part about the graphic novel is that there will be hidden codes within the pages of the story offering backers access to digital collectables and exclusive events.

The Kickstarter Campaign

The 21st of June, 2022, saw the start of something magical. The Kickstarter campaign for The Exiled, an “oversized” dark noir graphic novel helmed by Wesley Snipes himself, began with a goal of $20,000. Instead, in its short funding period of just over a month, the project accrued just over 1,000 backers, surpassing the original plan with a whopping $142,403 pledged, passing all of the stretch goals set for the project.

During the Kickstarter funding period, there were a bunch of tiers that a person could pledge to, including just getting a digital copy of the Graphic Novel, a printed copy of the Oversized Graphic Novel and a Linen Print, a printed copy of The Forgotten Wars comic along with the graphic novel, GO VERSION of the graphic novel and a figurine, a signed copy by Snipes himself with your name on the inside cover, a Boxed Set Deluxe Case, and your own likeness drawn into the book. For those who managed to get these highly exclusive bundles, kudos to you.

