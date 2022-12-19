After being teased for quite some time, The Power Rangers finally revealed the origin of the Death Ranger and their tragic back story. They have finally met their debut as one of the darkest Rangers in the Power Rangers universe.

The Death Ranger

The Gold Ranger, Spa’ark, reveals that being away from their people has taken a more tremendous toll on them than though had expected. When talking about their people, it is revealed that their origin is tied to “The Legacy”. This story connects them to all those who have “finished their living journey”. Their connection to the Legacy and the people who have completed their “living journey” made them intrinsically connected and familiar with death.

The Death Ranger is revealed to have once been the Gold Omega Ranger. After falling in battle, they are resurrected as the Death Ranger, one of the darkest Rangers in the Power Rangers universe. The Gold Ranger once fought alongside the Omega Rangers, helping the team to fight a powerful cosmic entity. This is the first non-binary character in the Power Ranger universe.

The creation of the Death Ranger was fuelled by grief and loneliness, leading them to lose control of their power over the undead, killing themselves in the process. However, the essence of the Gold Omega Ranger is still contained within the Death Ranger’s Morpher, so their journey seems far from over despite having already died.

Power Rangers Unlimited

The comic is a one-shot created by Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Ed Dukeshire, Fabi Marques, Kath Lobo, Paul Allor, Sara Antonellini, and Sharon Marino at BOOM! Studios. The comic tells the origins of the Death Ranger and how they came from the original Omega Rangers thousands of years ago. The Omega Rangers found themselves defending the universe against a Galactus-like monster responsible for destroying entire worlds.

During the battle against the powerful cosmic entity, Spa’ark loses their closest ally on the team, Haza. Overcome by grief, Spa’ark looks for a way to reverse death and resurrect their most intimate friend. They manage to do so but accidentally summon an army of undead and die in the subsequent fight against the uncontrollable undead.

Because the Gold Omega Ranger’s essence is still trapped within the Morpher, there is the possibility that the Death Ranger could be freed once again. This would unleash their dark form and wreak havoc on the universe as a formidable villain to the Power Rangers. What better enemy than one who knew all your strengths and weaknesses and was once your friend?

The origin of the Death Ranger is a tragic one. We aren’t often faced with the tragedy of one of the universe’s most potent and bravest heroes, the Power Rangers, dying. Their story is so embroiled with death that the disaster is almost palpable. It’s also notable that a long-teased character in the Power Rangers lore has finally been revealed.

What do you think of the Death Ranger?