Since Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was announced in January 2023, fans have been waiting for news about the latest development. While the movie is still waiting for a director, the scriptwriter is on lock, and DC is looking for their leading actress. While a few are up for grabs, one actress in particular seems to have a very likely shot, as she has been the voice of Supergirl in the past.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

DC announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at their studio press day in January of 2023 and then suddenly went quiet about the project. In November last year, co-CEO James Gunn announced that the project had officially found its writer in Ana Nogueira.

Nogueira had previously been hired at DC Studios to write a script for a different Supergirl movie that was meant to be a spinoff of The Flash with Sasha Calle standing in the leading role. Still, the project was scrapped entirely when DC Studios went through its total revamp. Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran loved the script that was written in 2022 so much that they asked her to come back for their rebooted project.

After announcing that this version of Supergirl would be like none we have seen before, bringing a much darker viewpoint to a girl who experienced far too much tragedy in the first 14 years of her life, the world of DC has gone silent on the project again. Gunn is favouring Superman: Legacy while his cousin fell slightly to the wayside. At least, that was until the shortlist for the role of Supergirl in the upcoming movie was announced.

Actresses With A Good Chance of Playing Supergirl

There can be no doubt that there are plenty of beautiful actresses out there who have the prowess to be able to pull off the role of Kara Zor-El in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow; there are a few that DC seems to be keeping a particularly close eye on.

The first is Milly Alcock, a name we should all recognise for portraying the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff kickstarted her career, and now she is one of the top contenders for the role of Supergirl.

Another on the list has a few more accolades in the form of Emilia Jones. With an acting career that includes Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth, Netflix’s Locke & Key and Apple’s Best Picture winner CODA, Jones also has a good chance of snagging the role.

That said, one young actress might have already snagged the role without her even realising it. Meg Donnelly is a stunning young actress who has appeared in franchises like Disney Channel’s Zombies. Remember her enigmatic vocal performance as DC’s Supergirl in the animated movies Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One?

With James Gunn having openly admitted to wanting to streamline the DC Universe and have more stars that retain their roles throughout properties like movies, series, and video games, it seems that Donnelly has a real shot of getting her first live-action role within the DC Universe.

