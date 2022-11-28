As the co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn has had fans fluttering with some of his social media posts, teasing what’s to come in the DC Universe. One of the posts that drew the most attention was a simple photo of the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Lobo. Comic book fans have long said that the Main Man could be DC’s Deadpool, but he has been ignored in the film universe for too long. Well, it appears like this is all about to change!

Jason Momoa cannot be Lobo

As much as Momoa would love to have Lobo as a dream project and he is the perfect embodiment of the character, this ship has sailed because Momoa decided to swim with fishies as Aquaman. Warner Bros. Discovery has spoken about a single, unified DC Universe, and allowing Momoa to play two different characters in the same universe is the antithesis of this.

While Momoa might want it and could do tremendous things with a Lobo live-action film, his ties to the Aquaman franchise are too strong right now. If he had portrayed a minor character in the DC Universe, then it would be a different story.

What James Gunn could have up his sleeve

A character like Lobo is made for Gunn. The filmmaker has shown that he loves playing with wacky, space characters and there’s arguably no one wackier than Lobo who traverses the universe on his Hog and often accompanied by his space dog, Dawg. By bringing his Guardians of the Galaxy sensibilities and merging it with the attitude and humour of The Suicide Squad, it’s possible that DC Universe’s Lobo film could be something special and true to the character’s essence.

At the same time, it’s clear that Gunn possesses a strong comic book knowledge and understands the lore of even the most obscure characters. This is necessary to nail the tone of the Main Man and all the characters and world he encounters.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor who is perfect to play Lobo

Apart from Lobo, there have been other actors who have shopped themselves around for the part – including Jeffrey Dean Morgan. However, Gunn has shown that he enjoys inviting actors he worked with in the past to his newer projects. One of the people he collaborates the most frequently with is Michael Rooker, who has all the credentials to make the Main Man a reality on the big screen.

Rooker is a versatile actor who is capable of playing a redneck hillbilly in The Walking Dead as he is the space bandit Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy. There’s something magnetic about Rooker on screen as he steals the scene in whichever film or television series he’s in, and he possesses a natural cool and laidback factor that’s necessary for the Main Man. Plus, his voice is unique, which will help to make Lobo stand out even more.

When could we see the DC Universe’s Lobo?

Gunn has confirmed that he and his co-CEO Peter Saffran are working on a plan that they will be presenting to Warner Bros. Discovery soon. At the moment, it’s too soon to predict when a live-action Lobo film could take flight – if it even happens at all. One thing is certain, though: Gunn will not only be focusing on the Justice League, so it’s possible the Main Man could ride into theatres in the not-too-distant future.