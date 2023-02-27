With so many comic book movies arriving and a need to refresh the genre in order to overcome superhero fatigue, studios are looking for the next big character or property to stand out – while simultaneously holding franchise potential of course. Surprisingly, none have figured out that Top Cow’s The Darkness comic has everything necessary to be more than a cape affair. In fact, this comic book already has a built-in audience that everyone is overlooking.

RELATED: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter: Fans Prepare For the Epic Battle

What is The Darkness?

No, The Darkness isn’t about that English rock band that believes in a thing called love, though matters of the heart do play a pivotal part in the overall storyline. In the Top Cow comic book series created by Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl, The Darkness is depicted as an entity that’s existed since the birth of mankind. It is the embodiment of evil and rejects the light. Throughout human history, The Darkness hops from host to host, imbuing the host with powers beyond their wildest dreams.

Jackie Estacado is the most well-known of The Darkness’ hosts, and the comic book storylines tend to revolve around him. He is the son of a mobster and had this entity residing in him for years. When he turns 21, The Darkness calls out to Jackie and asks if he accepts it, which he does. He awakens with a wealth of powers, such as a healing factor, speed, strength, flying, control over shadows, the potential to shape weapons from his armour, and the ability to summon the impish creatures known as Darklings to assist him.

At first, Jackie uses his powers to become an even better mobster, but he also attracts more attention from evildoers. In the end, he realises he can use his gifts for good, and begins to do so, as he teams up with other heroes such as Witchblade.

The Darkness video game series

The Darkness debuted in 1996, and has gone on to have several solo series and team-ups since then – even crossing over with Marvel and DC heroes. However, it’s fair to say the character isn’t as recognisable as other comic book properties. In fact, The Darkness franchise is probably best known for its stint in the video game world.

As a first-person shooter, the eponymous game was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007. It was an immediate hit among fans and critics, as the high-energy, innovative gameplay mechanics and captivating story ensured that gamers were on the edge of their seats. The sequel, The Darkness II, arrived for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2012, and proved to be as successful as its predecessor, as it offered more of the same kind of carnage.

In many ways, The Darkness video game series laid the groundwork for titles such as Atomic Heart to prosper, especially with its two-hand gameplay system and ability to use a variety of summoning powers to enhance the combat. Even to this day, the games hold up and are about as much fun as one can have without selling their soul to the horned one.

RELATED: The 10 Worst DC Villains That Almost Destroyed The Universe

The state of The Darkness live-action film

In 2012, right around the time of The Darkness II‘s release, Collider reported that Regency had set its sights on obtaining the film rights, while David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Len Wiseman would serve as producers for the movie. However, this seemingly vanished into the darkness – excuse the pun – as no further news on the movie materialised.

In October 2022, though, Silvestri revealed plans for a new Darkness comic book series, and teased the possibility of an adaptation. “I cannot say anything,” he told ComicBook.com. “Look, it’s like we’re looking at here, it’s like you just, you always have things going on. And I can say this, that we have something. But I can’t say anything more than that. But I can assure you this, that if that thing that’s potentially going on goes forward it’ll be bad*** beyond belief.”

With its unique combination of supernatural shenanigans and mobster drama, The Darkness has the potential to be a different kind of comic book movie. Much like Spawn, the character draws his powers from the dark side and there’s a sharp edge to the hero. A Darkness movie could be exactly what the genre needs to step outside of its comfort zone, and to deliver the unexpected to audiences.