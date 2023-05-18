Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved the idea of Artificial Intelligence films. With great films like The Terminator, Short Circuit, Robocop (partial AI) and Blade Runner, there was a lot of potential to showcase the good and the bad the technology represented. But, overwhelmingly, many films focused on the doomsday side of the argument. This was mainly in line with people’s fear of AI and being easier to represent. With the teaser trailer for The Creator having just launched, it’s been 40 years of the same from Hollywood. To me, The Creator trailer shows that people’s understanding of AI is still largely flawed after all this time.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduces Us to the World of AI

How AI Actually Works

There’s been a substantial amount of hype around AI over the past year, with the emergence of Midjourney in 2022. Of course, the type of technology it portrays is not new. Still, having crossed the gap of random scribbles to meaningful and aesthetically pleasing artworks, the debate has changed drastically. Over the past year, we’ve seen five versions of their generative AI platform. Enhancing heaps and bounds in such a short period has raised eyebrows and started active discussions on controlling and limiting AI.

However, this is just one type of subdomain in AI. Doomsday movies portraying humanoid robots that destroy humanity is another. For context, here are just a few sub-domains within the field of AI:

Machine Learning – improving basic tasks.

Natural Language Processing – interaction between computers and humans.

Deep Learning – Subdomain of machine learning to mimic human brain processing.

Theory of Mind – Understanding psychological and mental traits.

Machine Vision – Visually recognising for inspection and processing.

Neural Networks – Connected computing to simulate a biological brain.

General Intelligence – Study of whether AI can be advanced to actual intelligence.

RELATED: Introducing BMW’s i Vision Dee, The Future of Digital Mobility

Although the above-mentioned is highly summarised, it gives an overview of how broad the framework is regarding the topic. Adding a humanoid robot into the mix takes many of the above-mentioned and roles it up into a single, visual and tangible representation of AI. And this is how Hollywood picks up the narrative to create the next blockbuster, fearmongering 120-minute adventure.

But, and this is a big but, most of the AI capabilities are non-tangible. It’s not something you can always visually represent. Most machine learning, neural networks and deep learning, to name a few, all happen in the background. You don’t get to see it play out on the screen.

The first time I interacted with Neural Network programming, I was disappointed. According to my outputs, I had achieved the expected result of my coded tutorial and had completed the task successfully. However, I was left a bit short at that being the outcome of a course I’d been waiting three years to enrol in, only to be left with a few numbers and signals. As I continued with the system, I realised that most of the framework lacked fancy visuals of birds flocking or ants building. These are just concepts to help you to understand.

While most views on AI are flawed, much of the current AI is also flawed. This is because the majority of AI functions are built on datasets. And we humans are still in control of those. This is the reason why many programs show immense bias, too. Think of this example: you created AI software to discuss daily trends. Being an up-to-date feed, you use Twitter posts as the dataset. Given the amount of hate speech, negative comments and more on the platform, you can see why this won’t be a great idea. However, if you look at any other dataset available, you will almost always find bias, whether intrinsic or by design.

If you use all the data for a bank that has been around for 100 years as another example, you’ll think having a more extensive source of information would be great. But, if that bank had policies prohibiting certain race groups, gender or people in specific locations, you can’t then expect the AI using that data to deliver the best results either. And this is where we are today.

RELATED: AI Isn’t Just Stopping At Art: Now Writing And Directing Films

Hollywood’s Representation of AI

The above-mentioned limitations are probably why Hollywood will never be able to represent a true-to-life AI movie. As much as I would like to see something along those lines, it will probably not be as intriguing to the masses. You have 90-120 minutes to entertain an audience on film; the default way to represent this is through visuals and dialogue. As I was initially disappointed with the first few classes on neural networks, it’ll most likely be the same for an audience learning about true AI and not seeing them blow up any buildings or build fancy flying robots.

RELATED: Will ChatGPT Replace Programmers Someday? Many Fear It Actually Could

That said, there is another avenue to explore for Hollywood. With so much dependence on a cloud technology of late, having a thriller whereby the AI takes control over all of this would make for a great plot. Imagine losing access to all your social apps. That’s already bad for many, as we’ve seen with Twitter, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and other apps being down for an hour or two. Now, ramp that up by losing access to your bank account, water and power being cut, no fuel at the stations or removing the entire ability to access the internet at all.

Even for just a few minutes or hours, the chaos that would ensue would be immense. And this is the genuine fear behind uncontrolled AI. At the start of the Age of Ultron film, we see some of these ‘powers’ at play, with him gaining access to any cloud-based infrastructure on a whim. However, this is not expanded upon unusual ways and kills the entire concept. This, again, proves that people don’t understand the true power of AI.

The Creator Trailer:

In The Creator, a forthcoming conflict pitting the human race against the formidable forces of artificial intelligence, we find Joshua (played by Washington), an experienced ex-special forces operative tormented by the vanishing of his beloved wife (portrayed by Chan). He is handpicked to embark on a mission to track down and eliminate the Creator, the enigmatic mastermind behind advanced AI technology. This ingenious individual has crafted a cryptic weapon capable of terminating not only the war but also humanity itself. Accompanied by a skilled team of elite operatives, Joshua embarks on a perilous journey that takes them deep into enemy territory, where AI reigns supreme. Little do they realize that the world-ending weapon they have been instructed to obliterate is an AI entity disguised as an innocent child.

Under the visionary direction of Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is skillfully crafted by Edwards and Chris Weitz, derived from a captivating story conceived by Edwards himself. Spearheaded by Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan, the production team expertly brings this thrilling tale to life, while Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman serve as the distinguished executive producers, lending their creative expertise to this cinematic masterpiece.

The Creator arrives in theatres on September 29.