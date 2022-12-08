The Boys is a TV series based on the comic book Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson created based on the same name. It asks what would happen if superheroes were corrupted by their powers and tells the story of the vigilantes trying to stop them. Let’s look at a few of the cast from Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys and their characters that have quickly become fan favourites.

RELATED: The Boys Season 3: The Best Of Amazon’s Superhero Series

The Boys

1. Billy Butcher – Karl Urban

William “Billy” Butcher is one of the main protagonists of The Boys and the leader of the vigilante team of the same name. He was once a member of the British Special Forces and joined The Boys shortly after the presumed death of his wife, Rebecca.

He is bent on taking down Vought, The Seven and every other Superhero he comes across, specifically Homelander, who raped his wife and who he believes is the reason she killed herself. He is a force of nature, unafraid to do what he deems necessary to expose Superheroes and show the world who they truly are.

Though he does have a deep hatred for all Superheroes and has been shown to be emotionally closed off, he still cares about everyone on his team. He genuinely respects and eventually comes to trust all of them over the course of the series, Even Kimiko and Starlight.

Karl Urban, who was perfectly cast as The Boys‘ Billy Butcher, has been a part of several big franchises over the years. In Star Trek, he took on the role of Dr Leonard “Bones” McCoy, the Chief Medical Officer on the USS Enterprise and the best friend of Captain James T Kirk. In Thor: Ragnarök, he plays Skurge, an Asgardian warrior and the temporary executioner to the goddess of death, Hela. In The Lord of the Rings, he played Éomer, a rider of Rohan and the brother of Éowyn. He even played Judge Dredd in Dredd and John Grimm in Doom.

2. Hughie Campbell – Jack Quaid

Hughie Campbell is the second main protagonist. When we are introduced to The Boys character, he is a very mild-mannered individual working a tedious job and still living with his father, Hugh Campbell (played by Simon Pegg), in the room he grew up.

Life seems to be turning around for him as he and his girlfriend discuss plans to move in together. But, unfortunately, those plans are gruesomely halted by A-Train, a member of The Seven gifted with superspeed, who runs through Robin while high on Compound V (the drug that gives superheroes their powers). This kills her instantly, leaving Hughie standing on the side of the road with blood on his face and her dismembered hands still in his.

Soon after, he joins The Boys as a desperate need for revenge seems to consume him. The world he thought he knew suddenly turns on its head when he realises that superheroes are much darker than civilians know them to be.

Jack Quaid made his debut as an actor in The Hunger Games, but like Antony Starr, his breakout role didn’t happen until he was cast as this fun character in The Boys. However, he has had several voice-acting jobs over the years, the most notable of which was when he voiced Alberto Falcone in a couple of animated Batman films.

3. Mother’s Milk – Laz Alonso

Marvin T. Milk is an essential member of The Boys and the heart at the centre of the vigilante team. He is one of the few members who always manages to keep his cool in dangerous and compromising situations, allowing him to logic his way through it. He is the one that inspires the team and helps them find a different path when they find themselves stuck in a difficult situation.

His determination to bring down Vought stems from the death of his grandfather, who died at the hands of Soldier Boy, and his father, who died from the stress of trying to get justice against Soldier Boy and Vought.

He has a very different set of morals from The Butcher, so the two often bump heads, especially when Billy is willing to do anything and everything he can in his pursuit of Homelander, no matter who he puts in danger in the process.

Marvin was once part of the United States Marine Corps and operated as a corpsman and a medic.

Before joining The Boys cast, Laz Alonso was in several nig films. In Fast & Furious, he played the villain Fenix, and in Avatar, he played Tsu’tey (a role he is rumoured to reprise in Avatar: The Way of Water). He also plays a minor role in Wrath of Man.

4. Annie January – Erin Moriarty

The Boys‘ Annie January is a character you would refer to as a superpowered girl next door. However, unlike most of the superheroes in the Amazon Prime show who have grown world-weary and ruthless, she is sincere and very down-to-earth. All she has ever wanted to do since she was very young is save the world, and she finally gets the opportunity when she joins The Seven, but her excitement is very quickly shattered.

Before officially becoming a member of The Seven, she was sexually assaulted by one of her teammates when she admitted that she used to have a crush on them when she was younger. While she doesn’t say anything at first about it, she eventually lets the world know what happened to her. The exposure and her habit of deviating from the path set by Vought are later followed by threats and warning from Homelander as she learns the actual price of being a member of The Seven.

Erin Moriarty, who was perfectly cast as The Boys’ Annie January, has had a couple of smaller and more significant roles over the years. She has had a few guest appearances in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Red Widow and has even starred in films with the likes of Mel Gibson, Woody Harrelson and Viggo Mortensen.

She also starred in Marvel’s Jessica Jones alongside Krysten Ritter as Hope Shlottman before eventually landing the role of Annie January.

5. Kimiko Miyashiro – Karen Fukuhara

Kimiko Miyashiro is one of the main characters on the show and a member of The Boys, who joins the team after they save her from a cage. When she was younger, she was kidnapped and smuggled into the United States, where she was experimented on with Compound V by being dropped into a vat of it and locked in a cage.

The drug flowing through her bloodstream gave her powers and left her with a primal urge to kill. She was given the name “The Female” and left to rot until the day Vought needed a supervillain to wreak havoc on the world. Due to the trauma of her past, Kimiko is selectively mute.

After the boys rescue her, she and Frenchie develop a strong bond through their shared experiences, the two often protecting or defending each other.

Karen Fukuhara has starred in several films and TV shows over the years. She played Katana in Suicide Squad and Nori in the crime thriller Stray. She also did the voice acting for Glimmer in the animated show She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and for F in Star Wars: Visions.

The Seven and members of Vaught

6. The Homelander – Antony Starr

John Gillman is the main antagonist throughout The Boys, though he briefly shares the spot with Stormfront in season 2 and Soldier Boy in season 3. He is the leader of The Seven and one of the strongest superheroes in the world. He was created from the genes of Soldier Boy as a replacement for the older superhero.

He is essentially the Superman character of The Boys universe, with flight, super strength and hearing, x-ray vision and laser eyes, but a lot more twisted. He doesn’t have love or compassion for humanity and often switches between being charismatic and friendly to being downright terrifying with his casual acts of violence.

He is painted to the world as the ultimate boy scout, but in actuality, he is overly suspicious, sociopathic, and egotistical, traits that developed as a way for him to cope and deal with the torture he was forced through as a child.

Antony Starr has featured in a couple of shows, like the drama series Banshee, but his role as The Homelander was his breakout that introduced him to fans. He did a brilliant job bringing the character to life, and it is a role that will become synonymous with him and follow him through the rest of his career.

Fans are excited to see how he does in the new Guy Ritchie film and the upcoming horror movie in which he’s supposed to star. There are also rumours that Antony Starr will be playing Dracula in Marvel’s new Blade movie.

Of the entire The Boys cast, Antony Starr’s Homelander stands out as the character with the most internet memes.

7. Soldier Boy – Jensen Ackles

Benjamin develops into the main chararcter for season 3 of The Boys. He was deemed America’s first and greatest superhero and eventually became the leader of the superhero team known as Payback. He fought for justice in World War II and helped triumph over evil, dying when he sacrificed himself to protect his country from a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. But, unfortunately, none of this was true.

He was more of a superpowered movie star than anything else, as Vought never actually let him fight, him being too valuable of an asset to let out into the field. He was betrayed by his team, who all hated him and jumped at the opportunity to get rid of him when Vought informed them that a kid had been born to replace Soldier Boy.

They attacked him and felt him for a Russian facility to kill, though instead, they conducted multiple experiments on him over the years. All of this is revealed when The Boys find him later on.

Soldier boy has some similarities to both Captain America and the Winter Soldier. He fights with a shield, makes his heroic debut in World War II and is awakened in a modern, unfamiliar world. He was also kidnapped by Russians and experimented on, but that’s where the similarities between the two characters end.

Jensen Ackles had a couple of big roles before joining The Boys‘ cast. One of his most notable roles is that of Dean Winchester, one of the monster-hunting brothers on the show Supernatural. In addition, he has had the opportunity to voice act in several animated Batman films, in which he has played the role of either Batman or his adopted, returned from the dead son, Red Hood. He is also one of the producers behind the Supernatural spinoff series, The Winchesters.

8. The Deep – Chace Crawford

Kevin Moskowitz is one of the major antagonists of the show. This The Boys‘ character is a former member of The Seven and can breathe underwater and talk to fish. However, Kevin is an incredibly insecure superhero because of his gill mutation, which he believes makes him ugly. As a result of this belief, he has made a habit of sexually assaulting women to make himself feel better.

This habit would eventually prove to be his downfall after he assaulted Starlight. However, she was quick to indirectly expose him for his actions, which led to him being kicked off The Seven because Vought wanted to save their company from the negative publicity of keeping a sexual offender on the team.

He really wants back on the team, though, as it is the only thing that makes him feel worth anything, despite how the team treats him and how much he dislikes the missions he’s sent on. He joins the Church of the Collective, where he is told that with their help, he will make it back onto the superpowered team. He leaves after they don’t give him what they want, and he realises that he has joined a cult.

Before he was cast as The Boys‘ The Deep, Chace Crawford was best known for his role as Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl and Tyler Simms in The Covenant. However, fans might also recognise him from the film What to Expect When You’re Expecting, in which he plays Anna Kendrick’s love interest.

9. Queen Maeve – Dominique McElligott

Margaret “Maggie” Shaw serves as a primary antagonist in the first season of The Boys but becomes a supporting anti-hero after realising the error of her ways.

She is a former and second most powerful member of The Seven who began her superhero tenure as a warrior, feminist and humanitarian. She quickly became a role model for young girls, but she had to compromise her beliefs to get where she was. But unfortunately, her time as a superhero slowly turned her into the shell of the woman she once was.

When Starlight joins the team with all her optimism and hope, Maggie begins to change for the better and slowly returns to who she once was, even defending the young superhero from Vought. Later she begins to help The Boys with their fight against Homelander and Stormfront (played by Aya Cash), using whatever evidence she can find to leverage the out-of-control superheroes.

Dominique McElligott has been the lead in a couple of shows and movies. The most notable was her role as Lily Bell in Hell on Wheels. She also starred in The Astronaut Wives Club as Louise Shepard and in House of Cards as the Republican presidential nominee’s wife, Hannah Conway.

10. A-Train – Jessie T. Usher

A-Train is one of The Boys‘ main character and a member of the Seven. As the one responsible for killing Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend, Robin, he is the one who ultimately put the events of the show in motion.

Before he became a member of The Seven (a position he briefly lost), he was a part of a team known as the Teenage Kix. As a celebrity superhero with super speed, he was tormented with a deep-seated fear that he would one day be replaced by a younger, faster superhero. This fear led him to start abusing Compound V, which makes him faster every time he uses it.

Extended abuse causes a heart attack from which he doesn’t fully recover. He suffers from heart palpitations every time he uses his superspeed, leading to him being replaced on The Seven by another speedster known as Shockwave. After learning that his girlfriend was blackmailed into telling The Boys about his drug addiction and overdose, he murders her.

Before he was cast as The Boys‘ A-Train, Jessie T. Usher had starred in a couple of well-known films and shows. He played Rose Cotter’s fiancé Trevor in Smile and Dylan Hiller in Independence Day: Resurgence. Fans might have also seen him play Adam Kettner in Dangerous Lies and Davon in Tales of the Walking Dead.

11. Madelyn Stillwell – Elisabeth Shue

Madelyn Stillwell is a major character in the first season of The Boys. She is the Senior Vice President of Hero management at Vought and ensures that The Seven is always at its strongest and Vought is always portrayed in the best light possible. She takes the job very seriously and is unafraid to manipulate the people she needs to ensure that things go the way she plans.

She and Homelander have a very close, disturbing relationship, and she is one of the few people that can control him (which she regularly uses to her advantage), or so it seems. Unfortunately for her, when Homelander learns that she is lying about the whereabouts of Becca Butcher, he kills her in the most brutal way possible: gently holding her head before shooting lasers into her eyes and melting her face. It’s another brilliant moment that shows audiences just how far off the deep end Homelander has gone.

Elisabeth Shue is best known for her role as the love interest of Ralph Macchio’s character in The Karate Kid, Ali Mills, a role she later reprises in the third season of Cobra Kai. She also starred in Adventures in Babysitting and played the love interest to Tom Cruise’s character in Cocktail.

While the release date for the fourth season of The Boys has yet to be confirmed, several characters and cast members have been.

Rosemarie Dewitt is being brought on board as Hughie’s mother, alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight, whose roles have yet to be confirmed. In addition, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry were announced earlier this year as Sister Sage and Firecracker.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has said, “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous.”

RELATED: The Boys Deserves Its Own Mortal Kombat-style Fighter Game

Who is your favourite character in The Boys cast so far?