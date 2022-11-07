Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is preparing to take over the world, hoping to repeat the sensational box office performance of the 2018 film that broke all sorts of records. For those who simply can’t wait to get their fix of Wakanda and its heroes, there is also the lesser-known Marvel Black Panther cartoon to view. It isn’t remembered like the Spider-Man or X-Men animated series, but it’s a show that deserves a whole lot more love than what it received at the time of its release.

What’s the Black Panther cartoon about?

Released in 2010, the Black Panther cartoon was created by Marvel Knights Animation and produced by BET. Ironically, the series debuted in Australia in 2010 before only arriving in the United States a year later. Much like the film, this six-episode series follows T’Challa as he assumes the mantle of the Black Panther after the passing of his father T’Chaka. Determined to get revenge and justice, T’Challa hunts down the person responsible for his father’s assassination, as the series draws direct inspiration from the Marvel Comics’ story arc “Who is the Black Panther?” by Reginald Hudlin and John Romita, Jr.

Like other Marvel animations, the Black Panther cartoon contained a lot of guest appearances from other Marvel characters. From Captain America to Storm and Wolverine from the X-Men, T’Challa certainly didn’t have a shortage of guests to invite to his royal banquet.

Who stars in the Black Panther cartoon?

While there’s no doubt the MCU films are star-studded with the who’s who of Hollywood, the Black Panther animated series didn’t try to cut any corners either and went all out with its casting. Starring as T’Challa is Djimon Hounsou, whom MCU fans will recognise as Korath the Pursuer from Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel.

Speaking about his casting at the time, Hounsou said, “It’s a blessing for African Americans and minorities to have a superhero they can identify with. While the Black Panther is a powerful force for good, he is also a respected world leader who takes pride in his African heritage. He embodies the past and future of his culture, demonstrating the endless possibilities of an Africa that is truly free.”

The cast also featured the late Stan Lee as General Wallace, Jill Scott as Storm, Alfre Woodard as Dondi Reese, and Kerry Washington as Shuri.

What the critics said about the animated series

The show received its fair share of praise upon its release, with many reviewers complimenting how the motion comic style seemingly worked wonders here. Here is what some of the critics had to say about the series:

“Actor Djimon Honsou (Gladiator, Blood Diamond) is the voice of T’Challa, and he proves that he was born for the job with a cadence and voice that fit the Black Panther very well.” – Comics Alliance

“If you’re looking for something with style and explosions, the Black Panther series is worth checking out.” – Comicsverse

Watch all six episodes for free here:

Tell us, have you watched the Black Panther cartoon? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know in the comments section down below.