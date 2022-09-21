The first trailer for the Korean fantasy game The Bird That Drinks Tears is nothing short of epic. Watch it below.

Krafton Inc is a South Korean video game holding company that owns a multitude of game development studios. The company is famous for owning PUBG studios — who created the now famous PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battleground). They also own many subsidiaries like Striking Distance who are working on a sci-fi survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, due for release in December, and Unknown Worlds which are planning to release the digital miniatures game, Moonbreaker, into early access towards the end of September. Now, one of their other subsidiaries, Team Windless has announced that they are working on a new fantasy project, The Bird That Drinks Tears.

In 2021, Krafton announced that they had acquired the rights to The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular series of Korean fantasy novels written by Yeongdo Lee. The book features many fantastical creatures such as reptilian beings known as nhagas, bird people known as reckon, and creatures called tokeni, based on Korean myths. The myths talk of mischievous pranksters called dokkaebi (fun fact: Rainbow Six Seige’s Korean hacker, Grace “Dokkaebi” Nam is named after the myth).

The book series will be brought to life by Team Windless who are working on a game in honour of the books, which currently has no title. “Unannounced Project’s prime focus is to expand the epic scale of The Bird That Drank Tears into the gaming world. The team envisions bringing together the impact of Korea’s renowned fantasy novel to game fans worldwide.”

Unannounced Project

Very little is known about the game at present, and the official website for it is calling it Unannounced Project at the moment, indicating that it doesn’t even have a title.

Hollywood Concept Artist Iain McCaig is the design director of the project. With his stunning work on Star Wars and The Avengers, it comes as no surprise that the stunning visual concept trailer was inspired by his work.

Cinematic Trailer

The cinematic “visual concept trailer” for the Unannounced Project has been unveiled. They shared that, “The team has spent over two years on building character and worldview based on the artwork,” so it looks like this has been in the works for some time. Warning, if you are going to check out the trailer it is surprisingly graphic, so viewer discretion is advised.

Titled “The Nhaga Eater”, the cinematic trailer starts in a beautiful, tropical-looking rain forest. The beauty is quickly overtaken by a row of nhaga heads lined up, still gasping and crying although severed from their bodies. The rest of the scene plays in reverse as the narrator cuts down an entire village of nhaga, completed with the gurgling and tearing of the head he is holding from the nhaga’s corpse. The Nhaga Eater is based on a central character from the book who hunts and consumes the nhagas, Kagan Draca.

The expensive-looking few-minute-long cinematic trailer, created with Unreal Engine 5 shows no gives us no indication of the gameplay of the game. That being said, they are looking for an executive producer for the project that has experience launching narrative-driven single-player open-world games, so we think it’s safe to assume that that is what we will be seeing from them.

It appears that the game is still some ways off if they have spent so long simply creating a cinematic concept trailer for the project, but from the renown of the source material and the looks of the beautiful trailer, this is a project to get excited about.

What are your thoughts on The Bird That Drinks Tears game trailer?