The Flash movie will mark the return of Ezra Miller as Barry Allen for what will probably be the last time. They first appeared as the Scarlet Speedster in a cameo during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised their role in Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They are not the only ones fans are excited to see. The Flash trailer introduced Sasha Calle as Supergirl alongside Barry Allen and two Batmen.

Fans’ Excitement for Calle as Supergirl

Since DC and Warner Bros. announced that the 27-year-old actress would be taking on the role of Supergirl, she has been just as excited to portray the character as fans have been to see her do it. She will be one of the first actresses to don the suit on the big screen since Helen Slater’s not-so-great rendition of the character in 1984’s Supergirl: The Movie.

Melissa Benoist has been excellently portraying the compassionate and optimistic character both in the immensely successful Supergirl series and alongside Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen (Green Arrow). But it’ll be nice to see someone else take on the role of Kara.

How Calle’s Supergirl will Differ from Previous Supergirl

One of the most notable differences about Calle’s Supergirl is her appearance. Both Slater and Benoist were saving the world while wearing a rather impractical mini-skirt that was probably more trouble than it was worth. I can’t imagine flying around the world, and even landing is too much fun if you’re constantly worrying about staying covered by a too-short skirt. Fortunately for Calle’s Supergirl, the costume team behind The Flash gave her pants. Much more practical, especially when speeding through a ton of enemies. Her suit’s design has taken more inspiration from Lara Lane-Kent’s suit than Kara Zor-El, but no one’s complaining.

Calle’s Supergirl also doesn’t seem to have the same optimism as her predecessors. From what we can see in the trailer, Kara is a lot more serious and will take down her enemies with speed and little mercy. Instead, she’s more reminiscent of the angry version of Kara, who landed on Earth after being trapped in a chunk of Kryptonite for thirty years. Her more serious tone will be a fun contrast to Barry Allen’s more panicked “I messed up the timeline and don’t know how to fix it” tone.

Will Calle Continue to Play Supergirl in the DC Reboot?

James Gunn has several projects lined up for the first chapter in his 10-year plan for the DC universe, and one of those projects is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, Calle was cast as Kara before Gunn came onto the scene, so fans are unsure whether she will continue playing the character past her debut.

When Gunn and Peter Safran were asked about her future in the DC Reboot, they responded, “We’re figuring it all out. We don’t know yet. We’re pretty far away from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” She hasn’t been entirely written off yet, so that’s good news for the actress.

