Talk of beekeepers might make you think about honey in a rustic countryside and the marvels of nature we call bees. The last thing a beekeeper makes you think about is a high-octane action thriller starring Jason Statham. Don’t be fooled, though, because The Beekeeper is an upcoming action film starring Statham, directed by Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer and written by 2002’s Equilibrium writer-director Kurt Wimmer.

Statham stars as Mr Clay, a cryptic beekeeper with a murky past who seeks revenge on the perpetrators of an online phishing scam gone wrong. Clay’s friend (Phylicia Rashad-The Cosby Show) was a victim of the scam and committed suicide. With the death of his neighbour and friend, Mr Clay goes on the warpath hunting down the perpetrators of the cyber scam.

The Beekeeper?

The film sounds exciting, but calling it The Beekeeper may be the worst film title of the year. Beekeepers are essential collaborators with bees in creating honey and pollination. Still, there is no way calling your film The Beekeeper suits the action genre, especially when you have Jason Statham starring. Statham is known for action films like The Transporter and The Mechanic, which sound more like action films. David Ayer’s The Beekeeper sounds less like action and more like a National Geographic special on keeping bees.

A Great Film?

The Beekeeper might have a questionable title, but based on the trailer, the ‘buzz’ around the film means it could be another hit action film with Statham in the starring role. The actor is one of the biggest action stars on the planet, and his characteristic swagger and electrifying action skills have put him at the top of the genre for over a decade.

It seems Statham doesn’t think calling the film The Beekeeper is much of a problem. The actor is excited for audiences to see the film. Speaking at The Red Sea Film Festival, Statham said, “I can’t wait for people to see that. It’s really sophisticated and cool, full of heart and excitement. It’s a great film. The result is obviously yet to be seen, but I’m really, really proud of the movie” (via Variety ).

The film’s bee angle might not be as daft as it appears on first impression. Statham’s character, Mr. Clay, is a former operative in a secretive organisation called the ‘Beekeepers’. The film explores this exciting organisation’s backstory and the espionage world.

“The whole movie escalates in terms of the action, and it goes through an incredible, great crescendo. The whole world [of the film] has a mythology of the ‘beekeeping’ world. If we were fortunate enough to make a sequel, we have a whole world that we can dive into”, said Statham about the movie.

Despite the silly title, a secret organisation of shadowy figures who exact retribution and are involved in espionage sounds exciting. Calling themselves the beekeepers makes the premise all the more intriguing.

Statham has been a beloved action star with audiences since his early days in low-budget crime capers until now. David Ayer’s The Beekeeper should continue this trend, and the film might be one of 2024’s best action films.

