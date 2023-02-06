Once in a while, a film appears, seemingly out of nowhere, and completely reshapes the established norm. Such is the case of the movie Barbarian. It seems almost unthinkable that a slasher flick could have such a disruptive effect in modern horror cinema, and yet, there’s a certain allure surrounding this movie that’s hard to ignore.

RELATED: Justin Long Has The Worst Luck In Horror Movie History

Refreshingly intense and outstandingly entertaining, Barbarian is the kind of movie that has been missing from the horror genre for a while now. While it might not be the most creative affair in the genre, all the elements that make up its success are still present here; namely great acting performances, superb cinematography, and direction, as well as some genuinely frightening sequences.

One can easily say that if any director or writer were looking to create their own take on the slasher subgenre, they would do best by taking inspiration from this flick.

A Sadistic Story

The plot of Barbarian begins — and ends — with Tess Marshall, a woman staying in Brightmoor for a job interview. If It Follows and Don’t Breathe taught us anything these past few years, is that Detroit is a seriously frightening place and that nothing good comes out of going into seemingly derelict houses in the area. Tess, being a horror movie character, ignores these warnings.

As the movie progresses, more characters join Tess in her horror-filled escapade. Even though Barbarian has its fair share of recognizable faces, I think we should mention Justin Long’s outstanding job as AJ. For an actor who has had some of the worst luck in the history of horror movies, Barbarian aims to continue this tormenting trend.

We can’t forget about the Mother, Barbarian’s resident horror abomination. The character might be one of the best horror monsters in recent memory, and her motivations and backstory make her more of a tragic character than most. Still, mentioning her in a single paragraph might be a disservice to the character, so we’ll take a closer look at what makes her so great a bit later.

Classic Origins

In terms of narrative structure, Barbarian follows the same tried-and-true formula used in many other movies within the genre. However, instead of a group of horny teenagers, we have Tess, played wonderfully by Georgina Campbell. Tess embodies the quintessential horror flick character, namely one that never pays any mind to the obvious red flags.

One thing that director/screenwriter Zach Cregger makes abundantly clear from the very beginning of the film is that he understands what the fans like in a horror film. Tess might ignore the red flags that tell her to stay away from the obvious murder house, but we, as an audience, don’t want her to. It would be a rather short film if she suddenly decided that she was not staying at the creepy Airbnb, wouldn’t it?

Similarly to The Cabin in the Woods, Barbarian plays with some of the tried-and-true conventions of the horror movie genre. However, instead of putting some sort of clever twist to them, the movie chooses to play them straight. The result is one of the best horror films we’ve seen for the better part of the last two decades.

The fact that it also came seemingly out of nowhere also reminds us of what the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre might have been like: a bloody, aggressive horror feature that didn’t pull any punches.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Should Play Conan the Barbarian In The MCU

Creature Feature

Every memorable horror film needs a proper villain to haunt us for days (or nights.) In the case of Barbarian, there’s the Mother, and what an amazing character she is.

The Mother is not so different from characters like Jason Vorhees or Michael Myers. While Myers is an unstoppable force of evil, Jason had more human origins in some of the earlier Friday the 13th movies. In Barbarian, the Mother is somewhat of a tragic character — but that doesn’t mean she’s any less of a monster.

Tragic origins or not, the Mother is a memorable character comparable to the likes of Pennywise in Stephen King‘s IT, or Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. She comes off as cold and beastly, which only adds to our fear when the characters face such a creature. To make things worse, you never know what to expect in Barbarian. There aren’t any rules regarding how the Mother will act towards those who cross her path. Her unpredictability creates genuine terror, something rarely found in today’s horror films.

RELATED: The 42 Best Horror Movies of 2022

Red Flags Everywhere

As mentioned before, warning signs and obvious red flags play a huge role in Barbarian. From minor things like a double-booked Airbnb to some other more macabre signs, these red flags offer a clear message of what director Zach Cregger wanted to achieve with this film.

Ignoring the dangers of an explicitly dangerous situation is a theme that’s been the center of the horror genre for decades. However, in Barbarian, there’s an additional layer to this concept: the idea that people should really trust their hunches when they’re presented with these red flags.

In the film, Tess only begins to make her escape from the Mother and the horrors of Frank’s house once she finally begins acting based on her instincts. That said, the movie still manages to surprise us with its sudden twists and turns, which also means that there’s never a “safe” moment in Barbarian’s narrative.

Authenticity Over All

Perhaps one of the most refreshing aspects of Barbarian is how “authentic” the movie feels. At a time when most horror movies — even the most low-budget debut films — feature copious amounts of CGI effects and fancy tech, Barbarian feels like a movie that could have been made any time in the last 40 years. Except for the whole Airbnb thing, of course.

Still, there’s a reason why I mention Barbarian‘s traditional approach to filmmaking as such a positive aspect of the film’s production. I’m not trying to be pedantic or even belittling the use of CGI special effects. What makes the low-budget style of Barbarian so effective, is that it gives the movie a timeless appeal.

While there are many horror movies out there with visual effects that will look dated in the next couple of years, I’m confident that Barbarian will stand the test of time, eventually becoming one of the finest examples of horror in the 2020s. If you still haven’t watched this outstanding (and often barbaric) horror feature, then I undoubtedly recommend you add Barbarian to your watchlist as soon as possible!

RELATED: 10 Completely Ridiculous Things That Only Happen in Movies

What are your thoughts on Barbarian?