Arthur Zhang founded AYANEO, a company that designs and builds handheld Windows products for gaming purposes. Their philosophy is “by real gamers, for other gamers”, and it’s something that finds its way into the creation of all their products. In a presentation recently posted on YouTube, the company introduced the gaming world to several new products from AYANEO. Among them were the AYANEO Air Plus, the AYANEO Next II and the AYANEO Slide, of which fans were shown a few different images.

RELATED: The Ayaneo Air Is An Amazing $500 Ultra-Thin OLED Handheld PC

Let’s look at the AYANEO Slide and some of its included features.

The Design

The AYANEO Slide is a handheld gaming PC with features that will be very similar to the GPD Win 4. The mini-PC will have a slidable six-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 touchscreen display, a full QWERTY keyboard, and input methods typical for AYANEO devices such as a D-Pad and Joysticks. The new keyboard and the joystick rings have been designed to light up during use.

Gamers and fans of AYANEO’s devices are delighted to see the AYANEO Slides Keyboard. Unfortunately, many handhelds, especially those that run windows, lack a keyboard. This can be incredibly frustrating when certain games don’t accommodate the missing keyboard.

Along the bottom of the device, users will find a headphone jack, a microSD card reader and a USB-C port. In addition, users can find another USB-C port on the top of the device, a volume rocker, and a power button that could double as a fingerprint sensor.

It has been designed to look like the classic AYANEO, with the addition of a sliding screen, and some fans have compared the device’s design to that of early 2000s mobile phones. This isn’t necessarily bad, as consumers’ nostalgia for a product will often be a company’s best friend.

The AYANEO Slide will reportedly be available in several different colour combinations when it launches, though right now, it seems the only options are black or white with orange accents.

RELATED: PS5 Slim: When Can We Expect to See a Smaller & Lighter Console

Other Features of the AYANEO Slide

Unlike the GPD Win 4, the AYANEO Slide uses a “next generation 7000 series CPU”, specifically AMD’s most recent Ryzen 7000 mobile APUs. This is preferred to the AMD 7735, which Zhang said “is actually relatively close to the 6800 in terms of performance.”

The AYANEO Slide’s screen can also be titled forward at an almost 45-degree angle. This will allow players to easily adjust their screens for a better view while playing different games or if they have their AYANEO Slide on a table. In addition, the screen’s adjustment is step-less, so players can angle it while it is on the rail.

Like previous devices, the AYANEO Slide will also use hall-sensing joysticks and triggers.

The AYANEO Slide is still being tested, so there isn’t a price available yet. However, it is set to launch in the second quarter of 2023. Fans of the company are excited to see how their new devices will compare to competitor products such as Valve’s Steam Deck.

RELATED: This Portable GameCube Created By ‘A Modder Named Wesk’ Is Amazing

What are your thoughts on the AYANEO Slide?