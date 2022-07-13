The Axis Unseen is looking to be bigger and more metal than any of Bethesda’s games as Developer Nate Purkeypile (who worked on all three of Bethesda’s biggest titles) is working on his own indie game through Just Purkey games.

The game isn’t going to be the easiest to make as Purkeypile will be the sole developer on the project, and he will be making it using Unreal Engine 5, however, he seems more than up to the task as he is excited to bring out his new game.

Although the game is already visible on both Steam and Epic games, a release date has not yet been supplied for the project.

The Game

In The Axis Unseen players will hunt monsters from folklore who are attempting to invade the human world. The purpose and nefarious plans behind their invasion are unknown, however, all that is known is that the hunter must stop them.

The game is an open-world hunting game where the main character will use a bow and arrow to bring down their legendary quarry. This is not all players can do as they can use different types of arrows as well as powers from monsters that they have hunted.

The visuals of the game look extremely promising from the available pictures and the trailer so far, with detailed forests and haunting landscapes filled with strange alters covered in decorative skulls and desolate structures and bones scattered throughout the open world map. With a suspenseful environment and a thick forest area with plenty of underbrush for monsters to hide in, sudden jump-scares seem highly likely.

The hunting aspect of The Axis Unseen is a highlight and is highly detailed. Players will have to hunt their prey, by tracking footprints and blood trails. It will be a very important element to keep even wind direction in mind while hunting, to keep the prey from catching the hunter’s scent. The player is not the only hunter in those forests, as they will be hunted by the monsters they are meant to be hunting. Should they accidentally allow themselves to be discovered, they are likely to meet a gruesome end.

Interview with Nate Purkeypile

In an interview with Screen Rant, Nate Purkeypile chatted about the concept that inspired The Axis Unseen, the concept of the axis mundi – an alternate world connected to the real one – where monsters originate from. Nate also discusses other inspirations for the game such as his love for metal music and his home state of Oregon.

Designed to be worse than even the scariest and most horrific enemies in Skyrim, the monsters in The Axis Unseen look like macabre nightmares and, according to Nate, are highly vicious. Luckily for players, Nate has hinted that the game will implement a journal system, where entries and sketches from hunters that came before them should help players learn about the monsters and how to stay alive.

It shouldn’t be too surprising then that the soundtrack for the game has been described as ‘primitive metal’ on steam. The composer of the soundtrack is the vocalist Bryant Clifford Meyer who has worked as part of Isis, an American post-metal band, and Red Sparowes, an American post-rock band. Steam also describes the game as an open-world hunting horror game.

There is plenty of opportunity for great success in this upcoming game and it is hoped that the story and gameplay will match the level of the so far stunning visuals and lore. Having developed Skyrim, there will no doubt be plenty of secrets for players to discover throughout the world.

Are you excited about Nate Purkeypile’s latest project The Axis Unseen?