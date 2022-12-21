It’s been a couple of years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, so when @Schubeasty posted a photo of ad banners for a DLC on Twitter, people immediately began speculating about what this could mean for NeatherRealm Studios moving forward.

Several gamers took a deep dive into the files and confirmed they contained placeholders for a new game from NetherRealm Studios. Something similar has happened before, and fans are starting to get excited. Let’s look at what the new ad banners mean for Mortal Kombat 11 fans.

Why is an Ad Banners Good News for Mortal Kombat 11 Fans?

Well thats kinda… ads for DLC I already own on the main page just slapped at the top UGLY #PS5Share, #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/lgNkUZfjiw — Zac Schubey (@Schubeasty) December 17, 2022

NetherRealm Studios has a habit of using ads to promote its upcoming games. When Mortal Kombat 11 was released, fans received an update for Mortal Kombat X that consisted entirely of ads for the new game, so fans have good reason to suspect the same thing is happening now.

Many rumours about the possible release of Mortal Kombat 12 have been circling the internet, and the not-quite confirmations from The Chief Creative Officer of Mortal Kombat and NetherRealm Studios’ (Ed Boon) are not helping things.

Tweets from Ed Boon

Alongside all the noise about Mortal Kombat 12 was Boon has been tweeting about a potential game since November and informing fans that it will either be Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3. Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 were released several years ago, so fans have been anticipating a sequel for a while.

Boon has further confirmed that the next game could arrive sometime in the next six months.

Because NetherRealm Studios has alternated publishing between the two games, it would make sense for fans to believe that the upcoming game is Injustice 3. However, when asked about the addition of Beast Boy in the next Injustice game, Boon responded, “IF we make another Injustice game… then I would say likely.”

This has led fans to believe that Mortal Kombat 12.

All Signs Point to Mortal Kombat 12

At the beginning of this year, a senior production manager of Design at NetherRealm, Jonathan Anderson, tweeted a picture of a desk before quickly deleting it. Besides containing some game artwork for Mortal Kombat and a picture of Wonder Woman, fans spied a file named “Mk12 Mast…”. The line “Our fans early scrape the internet for any trace” can also be seen on the screen.

Jonathan Anderson’s accidental posting and Ed Boon’s tweets indicate that the next game from NetherRealm will be Mortal Kombat 12.

Fans speculate that the upcoming game will be released in 2023. While nothing can be confirmed until an official announcement, Mortal Kombat 12 looks more and more likely.

At this point, it doesn’t matter which game is next for NetherRealm Studios. Fans are just excited that they’d be getting more content. Mortal Kombat 12, in particular, has the potential to go anywhere with the way the storyline ended.

What are your thoughts on the Mortal Kombat 11 ad banners?