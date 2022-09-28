The internet is no stranger to fan castings, and neither are we at this point. Some make total sense, and some that kind of fit, and some we don’t understand at all. It always helps when an artist has epic graphic design skills to back up their fan casting. SamukArts has done exactly that for us time and time again, making perfect fan castings and producing epic art to represent it as well. And this time he suggests Cobra Kai actor Dallas Dupree Young be cast as Miles Morales in the MCU.

@samukarts has been one of our favourites when it comes to artistic renditions of people’s favourite fan castings. With over 600 posts, the majority of which are of his graphic arts, he has made many suggestions of whom he thinks would be perfect in popular roles, from games to movies and series. Not only is his art phenomenal, but we also tend to agree with a lot of his pairings, such as his awesome rendition of Dallas Dupree Young as Miles Morales.

Captioned: “Miles Morales 🕸️ um️🔴 @dallasdupreeyoung. It’s time for a Miles movie in the MCU. Follow @samukarts . . . . . . #samukarts #samukarts #cobrakai,” he says that it’s about time that we see a Miles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t help but fully agree.

RELATED: Sony, Please Give Us A Spider-Man Miles Morales Movie

There is a general trend with the different versions of Spider-Man that they have three movies, such as Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man (two solo films + No Way Home) and now Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as well. Although there are infinite possibilities for Spider-Man stories, with Tom Holland talking about wanting to take a break from acting and possibly starting a family, it’s possible that his time as the web-slinger is over. This means that the MCU will have to start looking for a new Spider-Man.

How awesome would it be if his hiatus from acting could lead to us seeing the first black Spider-Man in the MCU through Miles Morales? And luckily for Marvel Studios, @samukarts has done the dirty work for them and found the perfect candidate for the role.

Dallas Dupree Young

Young American actor Dallas Dupree Young is best known for his recurring role in The Fosters, his starring role in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousins for Life, and his most recent conquest of joining the cast of one of Netflix’s biggest shows at the moment, Cobra Kai.

In Cobra Kai he plays a young karate student by the name of Kenny Payne, the younger brother of juvenile delinquent Shawn Payne. Starting as a recurring character who debuted in Season 4, Kenny became one of the main characters in Season 5.

RELATED: Release Date for Spider-Man 4: Phase 5 or Phase 6 Of The MCU?

Miles Morales

For those who don’t know, Miles Gonzalo Morales is a Marvel Comics character and is one of the many characters that appear as Spider-Man. He first took up the mantle in Ultimate Fallout #4 (August 2011), following the death of Peter Parker. He is the second person to appear in the role of Spider-Man and is a young biracial teen.

Morales’ version of Spider-Man was the main character of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which brought together a whole team of Spideys, with him at the epicentre. Although he was the main character of the animated Marvel movie, he has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in the MCU in Deadpool 3, anything seems possible right now. Perhaps the next MCU Spider-Man movie might include a few other Spider-Man characters, including Spider-Gwen and Kid Arachnid. We can only hope whoever gets cast as Miles Morales does a great job.

RELATED: Jaden Smith Might Actually Be Miles Morales In The MCU

What do you think about Cobra Kai actor Dallas Dupree Young as Miles Morales?