Warner Bros rejected Henry Cavill's desire for a Man of Steel II, leaving his career in a slump outside of the Superman franchise.

Cavill left Netflix's The Witcher under speculation about his dissatisfaction with the show's direction.

Cavill has not appeared in any major lead roles since Man of Steel, with his recent film Argylle bombing at the box office.

Henry Cavill, the charismatic British actor known for his iconic portrayal of Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, has not had the best times lately. The talented actor loved playing Superman, but Warner Bros didn’t want to play nice and rejected the actor’s desire for Man of Steel II.

Someone needs to explain why Warner passed on making Man of Steel II and why James Gunn didn’t include Cavill in their plans for the DCU or even for Superman movies outside the DCU. We need answers. Maybe there will be a congressional hearing one day. Even Dr. Manhattan is sitting on Mars trying to decipher why they let the best Superman of his generation go. Be that as it may, the actor isn’t doing too well career-wise right now outside of Man of Steel.

Without the Cape

Besides Man of Steel, Cavill was also beloved and admired for his performance as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher. Still, in another unfortunate twist, he left the series under a cloud of speculation about why. Some commentators thought that Cavill, a die-hard fan of the novels on which the series is based, was unhappy with the direction the showrunners were taking the show. Rumours suggest that Cavill disapproved of how far away from the source material the series was moving and decided to exit after season 3.

Cavill has also not appeared in any major films in the lead since Man of Steel. He appeared in a supporting role in Mission Impossible: Fallout in 2018 and cameoed in Black Adam as Superman when we all assumed he was back for good. Recently, he starred in Matthew Vaughn’s spy comedy Argylle, which bombed spectacularly at the box office. Further than these films, we have seen very little of the actor on the big screen.

Argylle’s marketing was deceptive, creating the impression that Cavill was the movie’s lead when he was not. Although his Argylle character isn’t on screen much, the film seemed like Cavill’s baby. Its implosion at the box office directly reflected on Cavill and tarnished his reputation as a leading man. The actor is at a crossroads and needs to prove that he can lead a film, but he also needs to prove he has the acting chops to lay to rest claims that he is wooden and can’t lead a film as the star outside of comic book franchises.

A Flair For the Dramatic

Cavill’s nerdy knowledge of pop culture and his meddling in the affairs of showrunners and writers may have soured Hollywood, who closed the door to Man of Steel and other projects for which he could and should have been the lead, we can only speculate.

Cavill’s talents should be more appreciated. One reason they have not been praised in the media more is the underwhelming film roles he has starred in, such as Argylle, and his lack of dramatic portrayals. The actor started his career in dramatic roles, such as Albert Mondego in The Count of Monte Cristo alongside Guy Pearce and Jim Caviezel and the military leader Charles Brandon in The Tudors, a television series that put him on the map, but there hasn’t been much of this since.

A Stallone Over The Top Remake

Cavill has delved deep into fantasy and comic book franchises such as Superman and The Witcher. These properties required a bit of dramatic flair, especially Man of Steel, which showed that he is capable of a dramatic turn when needed. However, fans’ main attraction to these films and characters was for the action and larger-than-life worlds they exist in.

Cavill doesn’t need to abandon action; instead, he should embrace it more but just add some more drama to the mix. The 1987 Sylvester Stallone action drama Over The Top is a perfect template that Cavill could follow, or better yet, do a remake for modern audiences. Over the Top is a classic sports drama from the 80s. Stallone stars as Lincoln Hawk, a struggling long-haul truck driver, estranged from his sick wife and son Michael.

Hawk has a fraught relationship with Michael and the boy’s grandfather, who feels Hawk is unworthy of his daughter and grandson. To start his own trucking business, Hawk competes in the World of Armwrestling Championship in hopes of winning the cash prize. Through ups and downs, Hawk and Michael bond as father and son while Hawk pushes himself to win the ultimate prize in arm wrestling.

Critics panned the film in its heyday, but time has been kind to the movie; people love it and share much of their enthusiasm online. Over the Top has cheesy 80s music and corny moments, but a less cheesy remake that retains the heart and soul of the film would be just the antidote Cavill needs to jumpstart his flatlining career. Hawk and Michael’s relationship would perfectly showcase Cavill’s range and maturity as an actor. His battle in the arm wrestling circle and outside the competition would provide the right balance of excitement, action and drama Cavill needs to showcase a broader range of his acting ability.

Cavill would need to look to Stallone for inspiration. The 80s icon is excellent in the role of Hawk; he’s gritty and tough but has a vulnerability that makes him relatable, allowing the audience to feel compassion for him as he struggles to forge a bond with his son while facing many challenges and hurdles. While Cavill is set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s spy comedy, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the actor should seriously be looking to star in something with more depth.

Highlander is another 80s remake Cavill will appear in. Hopefully, director Chad Staheklsi will let Cavill be dramatic in the role, showcasing more of his acting chops. However, Over The Top should be on Cavill’s radar. The emotions, trucking, arm wrestling and dramatic moments the film would delve into make it the 80s remake Cavill needs.

What do you think about Henry Cavill starring in a remake of Stallone’s Over The Top?