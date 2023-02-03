There is nothing worse than playing a new game and enjoying yourself when suddenly there are some awful bugs and glitches. It doesn’t matter how much love and effort game developers have put into making their games unforgettable. As soon as bugs break the game, a good game becomes a bad one. Unfortunately, some video games have unforgivable issues that you can’t get past, and suddenly the entire game becomes defined by the fact that it is horribly glitchy. Here are some of the worst video game glitches and bugs in the gaming world.

1. Pokémon Bug

With a series that has been running for as long as Pokemon, it is understandable that they would have some of the worst glitches around. One of the most famous glitches in the Pokémon games was the Missingno bug back in Pokemon Red and Blue. This bug was easily encountered during gameplay.

When found, the Misingno sometimes took the shape of the ghost players found in Lavender Town, a fossilized Aerodactyl, a Kabutops, or a pixelated and weird-looking mess in the form of a backwards L. Catching a Missingno would corrupt your Hall of Fame data, and multiply whatever was in your bag’s sixth item, whether it be master balls or anything else stored in your inventory. This bug could also corrupt your save file and lose you hours of gameplay. So there’s that.

2. Legend of Zelda Glitch

Nintendo isn’t winning on this front. Still, at least the bugs have been mostly relegated to video game history and don’t seem to be following them into their modern games and the Nintendo Switch. One terrible glitch that The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening players had to deal with was what they named the Doghouse Glitch.

This one is from a while back, seeing a release date back in 1993, but the game still seems to be well-loved. The Doghouse Glitch can happen any time in the game, sometimes first thing after killing at least one monster. To encounter it, you enter Madam Meow-Meow’s house through the side instead of the front door (it must be the house with the dog chained outside). There you will find a nightmarish dungeon, complete with disembodied NPCs and glitched-out versions of monsters. The only way to leave is to lose all your saved data and reset your Game Boy or die.

3. Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor Bug

This particular game is one of the most glitchy games out there. It had the power to break other games. A nifty bug exists in the game’s code that removes several system files when the game is uninstalled. This game could even break your Windows files. An update containing a later patch fixed the problem, but the damage was done.

4. Assassin’s Creed Unity Bugs

Where to start? Character models wouldn’t render correctly, leaving NPCs without faces, or they would randomly collapse into themselves. In addition, a glitch with a jumping left you hanging in the air or falling through a bottomless pit. Many people thought Unity would be the last game in the Assassin’s Creed line-up, but Ubisoft recovered.

5. Fallout: New Vegas Glitch

It would only be a list of video game bugs with Bethesda appearing at least once. Bethesda is notorious for its bugs, some of which they will just leave in the game and hopes that their modders will eventually fix. Like the Esbern bug in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The Crooked Head Man glitch was an issue that plagued players right from the start of Fallout: New Vegas. It was so consistent that many players thought it was intentional.

Players would start the game with their player character face to face with Doc Mitchell, whose head would just begin spinning around without any care in the world. It was contagious because some players reported that other NPCs would start doing the same.

6. Final Fantasy VI Bug

Aside from the technical limitation of this older game, it presented some…performance issues. One famous bug was the Sketch bug, courtesy of Relm’s Sketch ability, where she made a copy of an enemy. Suppose she missed her target or tried to Sketch something she could not. In that case, it could lead to game freezes, graphical hiccups, and make copies of random items in your inventory which would cause the game to crash. Also, all your saved game files could be randomly deleted.

How these games could mess with your memory card and break games in the first place is a mystery, but they managed it nonetheless. Games having numerous issues will always be a problem, and it’s, unfortunately, the main game that usually suffers. Luckily, many of these bugs existed in the early days of gaming. In modern times, game developers have found ways to fix these issues and keep their players having a fun experience.

What is the worst video game bug or glitch you have ever encountered?