There are a ton of awesome TVs on the market at the moment, and more coming out almost every day. With so many choices between brands like Sony, Hisense, Vizio, and Samsung, what is the best choice now? A better question, in general, is, what are you looking for in your perfect TV? Whether you are looking for a QD-OLED TV or Neo QLED that is perfect for streaming, an at-home cinema, or gaming, the best smart TVs, the best picture quality, the TV that you choose should be the one that has the performance you are looking for. Here is a list of the best TVs to buy in 2023, depending on your desire.

1. The Best TV To Buy In 2023 – Samsung S95B OLED

This is the best TV on the market, with a fantastic selection of features for you to choose from. One of the main features that everyone loves about this TV is its incredible picture quality and audio. Unfortunately, some TVs aren’t black enough to look good in a dark room. Still, this TV has no issues with that, with a nearly infinite contrast ratio and basically perfect black uniformity. Thanks to this fabulous contrast, there is virtually no contrasting blooming around bright areas of the screen.

This TV makes HDR content look fantastic with its high peak brightness and extensive colour gamut, making colours incredibly vibrant and realistic. It also has the built-in intelligent OS Tizen interface, which is easy to use and has a great selection of streaming apps and games to choose from.

If you want to use this TV for console gaming, this is the perfect, albeit pricey, option. The Samsung S95B OLED supports 4K at 120Hz gaming and does so for all four available HDMI ports on the TV. It also has variable refresh rate technology to deal with screen tearing. The many HDMI ports make it best for game consoles like Xbox Series X or S and a PlayStation 5. Still, you could have up to four devices connected simultaneously. Unlike most TVs, this one supports Xbox Cloud Gaming for playing the latest Xbox games without needing to invest in expensive additional hardware, as long as you have the Xbox Gaming pass that allows you to cloud stream.

All of this makes the Samsung S95B OLED one of the best TVs to buy in 2023.

2. The Best Home Theatre TV – Sony A95K OLED

This perfect home-theatre TV has beautiful picture quality, deep inky blacks and bright, vibrant colours. This one would still work for gamers but is definitely a better option for media viewing, with Dolby Vision support, giving you a more optimized HDR experience for higher-quality viewing. Dolby Vision is arguably better than Samsung’s competing HDR10+ format, which is less widely supported.

Going with the theme of the perfect home theatre TV, the Sony A95K OLED has excellent audio format support, with DTS:X via DTS-HD, giving you crisp and clean audio quality. It also features 4K at 120Hz for gaming but uses a different innovative interface than Samsung. However, it is still straightforward to use, with plenty of options for streaming apps and platforms, making your life much easier.

3. The Best Sony TV For Ultimate Picture Quality – Sony A90J

This TV features Sony’s premium OLED picture performance, a powerful and direct sound system, and the top-of-the-line Cognitive Processor XR. It also features Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster for intense image highlights and better picture quality. It also features the new OLED version of the X-Motion Clarity feature.

The Sony A90J TV’s audio is one of its better selling points, with Acoustic Surface Audio System, a two-subwoofer bass system and a soundbar featuring an acoustic Auto Calibration system. This might sound like a lot of really high-tech words, but they all mean that the TV is an excellent pick for viewing movies, series, and other forms of media.

4. The Best OLED TV for Sheer Picture Performance – LG G2 OLED TV

This LG OLED(organic light-emitting diode) TV has four HDMI ports for inputs that are capable of handling the maximum 48GBps of data, supported by the HDMI2.1 standard. This is an excellent option for gamers, with complete 4K at 120Hz and automatic low latency mode, perfect for anything with low input lag. The LG G2 is a bit pricier, but it has excellent colours with more volume and punch, thanks to the extra brightness afforded by the heat sink. This means you get rich, vibrant tones and subtle mild tones.

5. The Best Upper Mid-Range TV – Samsung QN90B

While this one counts as mid-range, it is still an excellent TV with impressive picture quality for its price point. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the best blacks, so it doesn’t quite stand up in a perfectly dark room. This one also uses a Mini LED (light emitting diodes) backlight instead of an OLED panel, which, unfortunately, means that it doesn’t escape the frustrating blooming issue around bright objects in dark scenes, but this isn’t something that couldn’t be easily looked past for the slightly better price point.

This TV has an impressive selection of gaming features, including HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, wide viewing angles, incredible picture quality and HDR support. In addition, it sports Samsung’s intelligent OS Tizen interface, once again with a great selection of streaming apps that are very easy to navigate.

The Samsung QN90B has a wide range of sizes, including 43-inch, great for a bedroom or office; 65-inch, great for an in-between size for sitting rooms; or 85-inch for the ultimate home theatre experience.

If you’re not looking to break the bank, the Samsung QN90B is one of the best TVs to buy in 2023.

6. The Best Mid-Range TV – LG C2 OLED Evo TV

This is still a premium TV despite being part of the mid-range group. The LG C2 OLED Evo performs exceptionally well in dark rooms, with a nearly infinite contrast ratio and minimal blooming around bright objects. Despite this, it also gets bright enough to fight glare in more moderately-lit rooms, being perfect for almost any environment. Along with this, the reflection handling on this TV is incredible. The TV features a built-in webOS innovative system that is easy to use and navigate for any purposes you may have.

Unlike most other OLED models, it does not use quantum dot technology, which means that the colours aren’t quite as bright as others on the market, but it’s still an excellent TV. It is perfect for watching content such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+. Thankfully, it has no issues upscaling lower-resolution content from DVDs to native 4K content into something beautiful to watch on this TV.

7. The Best Lower Mid-Range TV – Hisense U8H

Despite being on the lower end of the affordability spectrum, the Hisense U8H still boasts some high-end features. Like the previously mentioned TV, it has excellent reflection handling and impressive peak brightness. This makes it possible to easily overcome glare in a bright room while still being perfect for viewing in a dark room, thanks to the impressive contrast ratio.

This TV has excellent Mini LED local dimming that delivers deep, uniform blacks in dark lighting, with very little blooming around bright objects and a high dynamic range of colours. This is one of the few TVs on this list that sports great out-of-box accuracy, with lifelike and accurate colours without needing much calibration. However, the blacks aren’t as dark as they could be and are better in a room that isn’t overly dark.

The Hisense U8H has a built-in intelligent TV Google interface, which has one of the most impressive selections of apps, is one of the easiest to use, and lets you ignore having to buy an external streaming box.

8. The Best Budget TV – Hisense U6H

Unfortunately, when you go for a budget option, you sacrifice features for affordability. However, this TV is still perfect for watching movies and other media content. Like the Hisense U8H, it comes with the latest version of the Google TV platform, with many apps available for download. Also, like the slightly stronger model, it has a high native contrast ratio. Still, its local dimming feature could be better. However, it is still decent enough to provide an excellent darkroom experience.

Something unique about this TV is that the remote and TV have a built-in mic, giving you access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa if you so wish. It also uses Roku TV with a sound system as an older model. However, it has become slightly outdated at this point. On the other hand, the Hisense U6H does get bright enough to fight off glair, and its reflection handling is excellent for being a budget option. Luckily, you won’t have to calibrate this TV, making it much easier for the average consumer.

9. The Best TV for Affordable Nex-Gen Gaming Features – Sony X90J

For an affordable option, it gives excellent image quality, thanks to its new Cognitive XR processor. While it is perfect for gaming, it also features excellent upscaling and contrast control, making it ideal for media content. Like most intelligent TVs, it has the new Google TV innovative platform, one of the easiest to set up, with broad app support and the perks of Google Chrome Cast from Android devices.

The Sony X90J also features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Audio, making it the perfect sound quality. It also has two full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K at 120Hz, with variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. Be sure to enable the ‘Enhanced format’ for your selected HDMI port to allow the benefit of the game mode and 2.1 specifications.

This TV gives stellar performance for a reasonable price, despite the few lingering issues that the TV has, like struggling in direct daylight and middling off-axis viewing. These are just two minor issues that pale compared to the plethora of fantastic features that make this the perfect TV for gaming.

If you’re heavily into gaming, this is one of the best TVs to buy in 2023.

10. The Best Cheap OLED TV – Vizio H-1 OLED TV

This is one of the most affordable alternatives for an OLED TV that are out there at the moment. Being an OLED panel, it features exceptional black levels and excellent contrast. It also features a nice wide viewing angle which is much appreciated.

The Vizio H-1 OLED TV is not as bright as LED LCD TVs display and needs to include a few critical apps because of its affordability aspect of it. Despite this, it excels at 4K HDR content but needs to be more robust with HD upscaling. Still, this would be the best option for you if you are looking for an affordable OLED TV.

11. The Best Cheap TV – Hisense A6H

It seems Hisense is the route for affordability these days, and the same can be said for this entry-level TV. But, again, when you are going for affordability, you sacrifice features and picture quality. This option is perfect for the average viewer but needs to stand up nicely for a dark room experience.

Unlike most others on this list of best TVs to buy in 2023, the Hisense A6H has a low contrast ratio and gets missed with sophisticated features like local dimming, which would improve the appearance of dark scenes, making it not the best choice for a dark room experience.

Although it doesn’t have a wide colour gamut, it does support Dolby Vision HDR. In addition, it does run the intelligent TV Google interface, with the same massive selection of streaming apps as other models. This one is okay news, as it has a wide viewing angle, making the image consistent no matter which side you are watching from. This is a perfect, affordable choice with intelligent features if you are looking for a TV for a guestroom or a kid’s room.

No matter what you are looking for in a TV in 2023, there are many options to suit your price point and viewing needs, with more options for gamers than ever! Take your pick of all of these good available options, and remember to make a choice based on your needs and priorities. If you don’t need a TV in a basement, not viewing well in a dark room wouldn’t be an issue for you, and if it’s for more specific purposes, then many will be perfect for you.

Which TV do you think is the best to buy in 2023?