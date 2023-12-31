Watching anime online has always been a struggle for avid fans of the Japanese animation art form, especially when you’re usually forced to search sites with pesky pop-ups and constant redirects (you know the ones). Surely there must be a way to watch your favourite anime shows online legally?

Here is a list of websites where you can watch some of the best anime of all time online. Heck, some of them are even free!

RELATED: Is 9anime A Legal Anime Streaming Site?

1. YouTube (Ani-One Channel)

YouTube has been one of the largest video-streaming platforms on the planet for a couple of years. Luckily, this giant company hosts several channels that stream your favourite anime for free. One of those channels is Ani-One Asia.

Ani-One launched way back in 2019 and aimed to give out free anime to everyone. The channel is owned by Medialink Group.

Popular series like My Hero Academia (currently streaming on Adult Swim), To Your Eternity, and Higurashi: When They Cry are currently being uploaded to the channel.

Not only that, but they also post fun videos such as cosplaying and some other wacky stuff. So if you’re suddenly bored of watching anime online, there’s a lot more in store for you.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AniOneAsia/featured

2. YouTube (Muse Asia Channel)

Muse Asia started back in 2019. It was established under the name Muse Communications, which has companies based in Singapore and Taiwan. And the best thing is, everything’s free!

Muse Asia has a lot, and I mean a lot of top-tier anime on their channel. Series from Tokyo Revengers to Classroom of the Elite, and even to Assassination Classroom, this channel is surely a giant of its own. It even has Japanese dubs if you’re a weeb that has reached the highest levels.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/MuseAsia/featured

3. Funimation

Funimation was one of the first websites made for watching anime online. Over the years, it has grown a lot, especially after airing Dragon Ball, one of the most popular shonen anime of its time.

Not only does Funimation serve as a streaming platform, but they are also one of the leading companies that dub anime in English. This includes Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Violet Evergarden.

In addition to dubbing popular anime series, Funimation has also built partnerships with studios in Japan to license and stream subbed versions of current shows shortly after they air. This gives fans quick access to the latest anime episodes.

The platform also has apps for mobile devices and gaming consoles, making it easy to watch your favourite anime on the go. And with different subscription tiers available, users can choose the viewing experience that fits their budget and needs while also turning Funimation into the perfect option for a family of anime fans.

Link: https://www.funimation.com/shows/

4. Amazon Prime Video

Although Amazon Prime Video requires a Prime membership of approximately 9$ per month, there is also a 30-day free trial. That’s long enough to gain access and watch its anime content variety. The streaming service has some old classics that the others don’t. These include Cowboy Bebop, Akira, and even new ones such as Dororo.

An advantage Prime Video has over some other sites is that its anime collection includes popular anime movies and OVAs. These extra anime features are harder to find legally on many competing platforms. For example, Prime Video hosts all the Evangelion rebuild movies, which are mecha anime at its finest.

Link: https://www.primevideo.com

5. Hulu

Another option is Hulu. With a subscription of 10$ per month, the streaming service offers access to dozens of your favourite anime movies or shows.

Some of the most popular anime series online are masterpieces like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and One Punch Man.

Hulu has developed a close relationship with Disney and its properties, which is why modern classics like Osamu Tezuka’s Phoenix: Eden 17 have made their way onto the platform. So Hulu (and Disney+) subscribers can enjoy high-quality animated movies in addition to hit anime series.

The streaming quality itself on Hulu is quite strong as well, providing crisp HD video for new episode releases in particular. While Hulu still lags behind Netflix in terms of UI and app functionality, it more than makes up for it with its ever-expanding anime library and ties to major entertainment brands like Disney.

Link: https://www.hulu.com/hub/anime

6. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll was established in 2006 and is one of the most popular platforms to watch anime online, especially in America. This site is available in 180+ countries and gives users free access to thousands of anime. There is also an upgrade available to their premium subscription for 7$ to watch ad-free.

You can tell that Crunchyroll is at the top of the food chain as it even has its own annual awards show, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This event honours the best anime series and characters across categories like Best Animation, Best Fight Scene, and Anime of the Year based on fan voting. The winners even receive unique Crunchyroll trophies!

In terms of streaming technology, Crunchyroll offers some key advantages over sites like Netflix. As an anime-focused platform, Crunchyroll prioritizes fast simulcast speeds for new anime episode releases. This means premium subscribers can watch episodes of a currently airing anime series just one hour after it broadcasts in Japan.

The site additionally hosts an extensive back catalogue of classic anime titles, niche genre series, and Crunchyroll Originals like Tower of God. With a snappy app, offline viewing, and community features too, Crunchyroll delivers a premium anime-watching experience to fans across devices.

Look out for anime like Boruto, Darling in the FRANXX, and more!

Link: https://www.crunchyroll.com

7. Netflix

Netflix needs no introduction. But most people don’t realise that the streaming service offers a wide and large variety of anime movies and series. In fact, you’ll find some of the best anime of all time hidden amongst your regular content. Castlevania, anyone?

The best part is that Netflix features some of the most high-quality streams on the market. From classics to modern and even exclusive releases, the streaming giant is a haven for any anime fan.

The Netflix app works on most (if not all) modern devices – from your iPhone to tablets and even Smart TVs, Roku sticks, or Xbox consoles – meaning you can stream your favourite anime hassle-free.

Link: https://www.netflix.com

8. Anime-Planet

Featuring one of the most varied anime libraries online, Anime-Planet beats even “free anime sites” like Chia-Anime to the punch. The best part? You’d be supporting the hard-working animators when you register to their site.

Unlike some other alternatives, Anime-Planet is completely free. It does feature the option to link with a paid Crunchyroll account, but you can watch most TV shows for free. Some anime episodes require a membership, but those are few and far between.

Available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and essentially the rest of the globe, this anime website is a gold mine for fans of subbed anime. Anime-Planet also features forums with user recommendations for newer fans.

Link: https://www.anime-planet.com

9. Aniplus

For fans who want to support anime creators but don’t want to pay for a Crunchyroll premium account, Aniplus is the perfect alternative. The site offers a legal way to watch the best anime of the season, either on-demand or through simulcasts.

While Aniplus doesn’t have an app, it does have one of the best anime websites we’ve ever seen. This free anime website keeps things clean and well-organized thanks to its intuitive user interface. All you need is an account and a password, and you’ll be watching anime with English subtitles in no time.

The lack of a proper app could be a point against Aniplus, though. While most users would certainly use their PCs to stream anime anyway, the convenience of streaming from your Android or iOS device effortlessly is something that’s appreciated.

Link: https://www.aniplus-asia.com

10. HIDIVE

Easily one of the most popular streaming platforms currently available, HIDIVE’s server features an impressive selection of titles for a minimal fee. While not free to use like Kissanime and similar sites, HIDIVE, like every other premium streaming platform, offers fans a way to support the creators directly with their subscriptions.

While you won’t find classics like Dragon Ball Z on HIDIVE, the platform features a robust selection of modern anime to stream. From the popular comedy Oshi no Ko to more “mature” fantasy anime, HIDIVE has it all.

One major disclaimer fans have regarding HIDIVE is that the site heavily compresses its streams. This results in an image that isn’t as crisp as what you’d get on sites like Crunchyroll. However, at just $3.99 a month, HIDIVE is still an amazing option for the more budget-oriented users.

Recently, the platform has announced that it will be ending its service in most territories. HIDIVE will only work for users located in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Australia. For those users living in Asia or South America, Netflix and Crunchyroll are still great alternatives to this site.

Link: https://www.hidive.com

Which other legal online anime streaming sites have we missed?