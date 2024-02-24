Summary:

**Thanksgiving** is a horror movie set during the Thanksgiving season, directed by gore master Eli Roth.

The film is set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and revolves around a series of terrifying events following a disastrous Black Friday sale at a megamall.

Eli Roth's vision for the movie originated from a fictional trailer he created for the film in *Grindhouse* (2007).

What better time than Halloween to watch a horror movie? ‘Tis the season to be scared and freaked out while watching classics like Halloween, Jason, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. It’s a great time of year, but Halloween has to move over and let another holiday get in on the slasher action. Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving (2023), a horror set during that other famous time of year, wants to scare the turkey out of you, and now it will because it’s on Netflix.

Thanksgiving

Gore master Eli Roth is famous for his blood-splattering horror movies such as 2002’s Cabin Fever and Hostel (2005). Cabin Fever was a low-budget horror film that became a hit and reignited the slasher genre. Roth earned industry acclaim for his work, and his most recent endeavour is Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving season is not as synonymous with horror as Halloween is. Roth, however, had a dream to change that and create a horror that plays off of the symbols and meanings of Thanksgiving. His creepy movie is set in Plymouth, Massachusettes, the place where the Mayflower docked on the first Thanksgiving in 1620. Times have changed, though, and people are becoming far less thankful and greedier. The film picks up after a disastrous Black Friday sale at the megamall, where people died due to unrest caused by a group of teens.

Everyone besides the victims’ family tries to forget about the incident and prepares for the following Black Friday sale. As Thanksgiving approaches, something sinister unfolds, and a guy with an axe in a mask resembling the English pilgrim John Carver begins to terrorise some of the town’s thankless inhabitants.

A Top Slasher On Netflix

What an exciting plot Eli concocted. Yet, it’s been around ever since he created a fictional trailer for the movie in Grindhouse (2007), a double feature consisting of Planet Terror by Robert Rodriguez and Death Proof by Quentin Tarantino. Each film featured fictional trailers before commencing, and one of these was Eli’s Thanksgiving.

Eli eventually wrote a script and released the film to rave reviews last year. Speaking about the long wait for the movie’s creation, Eli told the New York Times, “We wanted to get it right. We couldn’t crack the story,” Roth told the Times. “The fun thing about doing a fake trailer is that you get to do the best parts of the movie and nothing has to make sense. For years we were thinking, why would someone dress like a pilgrim and go on a killing spree? How do you go from one kill to another without it feeling like a 90-minute version of the trailer?” (via Inverse).

Thanksgiving is a top slasher movie and one of the best in recent memory. It balances parody with terrific moments of blood-splattering gore, as all great slashers should. If you’re looking for something scary and funny, catch it on Netflix, where it quickly raced up the charts into the top 10.

Have you seen Thanksgiving on Netflix? What did you think about it?