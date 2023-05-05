Suppose you are a fan of the latest Marvel’sl Spider-Man games by Insomniac Games. In that case, you are eagerly (and not all too patiently) waiting for news on the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While both PlayStation and Insomniac Games are still holding this information close to their chests, they did share that something extraordinary is coming to occupy us during the wait. An epic and free prequel comic for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will soon be available for us to enjoy, but there is a catch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free Prequel

So far, we know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up and bringing the two previous games together. Insomniac Games decided they wanted to give us something while we wait, but it differs from the DLC you might be hoping for.

The free prequel is coming to us as a comic book. While that might be a little disappointing for gamers, most Marvel fans love all forms of the media that Marvel content usually comes in, whether it’s movies, series, animations, comics, or games, so that will only deter a few of us.

The prequel comic was announced on Twitter and is being released for free as part of Free Comic Book Day, which is happening this coming weekend, on the 6th of May. If you are a US resident, you can find the comic in your local comic book stores, but the rest of us can find the comic via the Marvel website.

Story of the Free Prequel

One thing we know for sure about the prequel comic’s story is that it will set up the adventures that Peter and Miles will share in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Jon Paquette, narrative director at Insomniac Games, shared a little bit on the PlayStation blog about what we can expect from the coming comic.

Paquette shared that while Insomniac Games was sitting down with the team at Marvel to decide what they wanted to do for the comic, a ton of unique ideas came to mind about the story they wanted to tell. Still, they kept going back to the premise that we now get to enjoy.

“We kept coming back to the same core premise – What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn’t understand?”

He also mentioned that many stories went into the previous two games and that they wanted to get a peek into what the three heroes might have been up to since the events of their respective titles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In the sequel, we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales coming together for a joint adventure after their standalone titles. Unfortunately, we don’t have a set release date yet, but we know we will see it sometime this year. Still, it is one of Sony’s biggest major exclusives that we are waiting for this year.

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice behind Spidey himself, teased that the title is astonishing, and with how well-received the last two were, we can only imagine what Sony has in store for us this time. Tony Todd, the voice behind Venom, let slip that the game will be out on consoles by September, but this has yet to be confirmed by PlayStation or Insomniac Games. We will have to wait for a reveal trailer to know for sure.

While we wait, a free prequel comic has been announced to keep us entertained.

The comic will be available this Saturday, on the 6th of May, 2023.

