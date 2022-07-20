Tekken: Bloodline is the latest anime adaptation to the long-standing franchise, brought to us by Netflix this August.

Tekken is a long-standing fighting series developed by the Japanese Company Bandai Namco and was first released on September 21 in 1994. All the main games in the series follow the events of the ‘King of Iron Fist Tournament’ which is hosted by Mishima Zaibatsu. Players control a wide variety of fighters, both female and male characters, some of them mythical, some of them just extremely skilled fighters. The goal of the games is to win the tournament and gain control of the Zaibatsu company.

While this is the main goal, the conflict between all the members of the Mishima family serves as the main focus of the game series’ plot. Players can play their favourite fighters or explore the different motivations behind why the characters wish to gain control of the Zaibatsu.

Bandai Namco has released several iterations of the game from Tekken through Tekken 7, including other games Tekken Tag Tournament and its sequel, as well as Tekken: Dark Resurrection. There have also been many spin-offs and crossover games that form part of the canon series, and even live-action and animated films.

Speaking of animated adaptations, Netflix has just released a trailer for their anime adaptation of Tekken that will be live for streaming on 18 August 2022. The upcoming anime is called Tekken: Bloodline and takes inspiration from a long-running fighting game franchise.

From the Tekken: Bloodline trailer, it looks like the anime series focuses on Jin Kazama.

Every hero needs an origin story and this one starts with the unfortunate death of Jin’s mother at the hands of Ogre, which kickstarts his journey and our story. Jin is on a mission, and revenge for the death of his mother is the first thing on his mind. Of course, it doesn’t take long for Heihachi Mishima to make an appearance, whom we know from the games to be Jin Kazama’s paternal grandfather, as well as connected to many of the fighters in the tournament.

Jin begins his training to enter ‘The King of Iron Fist Tournament’ where we can see several recognisable faces that appear in the trailer such as Nina, Xiaoyu, Paul, Leroy, King, and Kazuya, all characters from the games. Netflix has paid great attention to including references even just in the snippets shown thus far that should intrigue those who have played the games. Loyal fans will even be able to recognise fighting combos and even hit sparks.

Netflix is hoping that Tekken: Bloodline will convince viewers who have been thinking of picking up the games to finally give them a chance, as it is a world-renowned fighting game series that has stood the test of time, with Tekken 7 being the latest of its instalments.

While there is little known about the longevity of the series on Netflix, its first season will air on 18 August 2022. Hopefully Tekken: Bloodline will be renewed for more seasons in the future.

Are you excited about Tekken: Bloodline being released next month?