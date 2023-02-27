Who will win in the ultimate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter showdown? Take a first look at the forthcoming miniseries.

The adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been popular for years, whether it be through comic books or through the very many cartoons that have been created about the team. The four brothers have featured in several cross-overs over the years and have assisted/butted heads with the Power Rangers and Batman, and even appeared in DC’s Injustice 2.

Street Fighter is one of the most popular 1-on-1 fighting games and made the fighting genre what it is today. So many friendships have been strengthened or shattered on the battlefield of Street Fighter.

Now the two beloved franchises are being pitted against each other in a comic book miniseries that could provide us with a fight to end all battles: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter.

HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter, coming in May 2023!



a five issue miniseries where the heroes in a half shell take on the World Warriors!



check out the full reveal on @io9!



📝: @PaulAllor

✏️: @arielmedelart

🖍️: @SMyerComics pic.twitter.com/cO9jNlPNcV — 🐢 Ninja Turtle Power Hour 🍕 (@NinjaTurtlePH) February 16, 2023

What Fans Can Expect from the Miniseries

The comic books will start like any other crossover series. When the two teams meet, rather than talk it out, they will immediately start fighting each other.

From the cover art, we can assume that the first match-ups will be Ryu vs Leonardo, Chun-Li vs Michelangelo, Ken Masters vs Donatello and Guile vs Raphael. Given what we know about both sets of characters, fans can be sure that the fights will be very entertaining whether characters are allowed to use their weapons/powers or not.

Following the fights (and the ultimate defeat of one or two characters), the two teams will realise that they need each other and worth together to solve a problem that has no doubt been caused by the combined efforts of Bison and Shredder.

Who Else Could Make an Appearance?

There are many beloved characters from either side, of which fans are still unsure. April O’Neil is never far from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ adventures, so she is sure to show up sooner to later during the fights. The question is whether she will join them or if she will have a hand in stopping them.

She also might be the one who discovers what Shredder and Bison have been planning because she has a terrible habit of investigating the bad guys before she has any sort of backup (you’d think she’d have learned after so many years).

Splinter will also be a much-needed addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter cross-over. Of course, the brothers wouldn’t be anywhere without their mentor, and it’d be interesting to see if he gets briefly involved in the fights himself.

Fans of both franchises are more than excited to see the showdown between the different characters and have already started vouching for their favourites. However, some are still curious to know whether Akuma will make an appearance and if there will be a fight between Shredder and Splinter.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter miniseries is set to be released in May of 2023.

Tell us, who do you think will win in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter crossover battle?