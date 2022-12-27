Technology has aided the advancement of medicine every year. Without these technological breakthroughs, it would not be easy to do the things that can be done today. People work hard to design seemingly small devices that end up making a significant impact on the medical world. And it has been no different for 2022, as a few technical developments have benefited the world of medicine. But what are these devices? And what are their purpose? And most importantly, how can they help in the medical industry?

There has been an array of medical designs that have been successful in their missions. However, this article needs to be longer to list everything. Therefore, below you will be able to find the best breakthroughs in technology and medicine that 2022 has seen. Is there a better way to end the year than to reflect on such extraordinary achievements?

1. Bionic Eyes

These Bionic Eyes will help restore blurred vision and blindness and were successfully transplanted into a patient with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). She was an 88-year-old woman who suffered from this condition that mainly affected the middle area of the eye and the quality of vision around this area.

The Bionic Eye sounds precisely like what you are picturing. Simply put, a small microchip is inserted into the cornea with a camera attached. The camera will act as a scout (and your new eye) and then transmit this information to the microchip. In turn, the microchip transmits the information to your brain via electrical signals, which results in you being able to see better. And although it is still in development, this will be extremely helpful for anyone with a loss of vision.

2. Tumour Map

The way tumours have been studied is via 2-D means despite the 3-D nature of the cell. Therefore, a team of researchers at Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, led by professor Greg Hannon, decided it would make the most sense to scan the cell with 3-D technology. So they designed an innovative VR tumour map allowing doctors and scientists to do just that.

3. Bioprinting

Using bioprinting to replicate human organs when organ donors are needed would make sense. And while the technology is still in development, it has seen success in printing things such as a life-sized hand, a model liver, and even a tiny lung air sac.

4. AI Prosthetics

This one has been in development for a long time. This is a great idea, but developing the technology takes time and effort. That is until Esper Bionics developed a self-learning bionic arm. As possibly one of the best inventions of 2022, the device is lighter than a human arm and gathers information from individual human behaviour by detecting muscle activity and external stimuli. Moreover, the component gets better over time as it learns new information.

5. Bionic Exoskeletons

This is specifically designed to help children and was created in April of this year. Marsi Bionics, a Spanish company, developed ATLAS 2030, an exoskeleton that can support a child’s whole body from their torso downwards. This is meant to help children with atrophy and cerebral palsy move around much more manageably. The exoskeleton is equipped with sensors that pick up on the individual’s movements and uses this information to predict their intended course of action. In addition, the device has complete stability, and a form is available that people interested in using the device can fill out.

What do you think is the best technological breakthrough for 2022?