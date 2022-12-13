Taylor Swift, known for her singing career, has always been incredibly creative. Writing her own songs and often directing her music videos, she has taken a sincere liking to be behind the camera, possibly even more than being in front of it. She has made a short film in the past and is finally trying her hand at a more significant project. Not just her music fans are excited about her endeavours. The creative mind behind many magical films like Pan’s Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro, has high hopes for Taylor Swift’s filmmaking career.

Guillermo del Toro is Excited About Taylor Swift’s Filmmaking

During an interview with W Magazine, the world-renowned director Guillermo del Toro shared some of his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s potential as a filmmaker, saying that she has already proven herself to be incredibly articulate and says that she is deep about what she is trying to create, even saying that he admires her.

“We had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations. We have many common interests, and her interest in fable and myth and the origins of fairy tale is quite deep.” In addition, the two of them share a deep love for fantasy and fairy tales. Del Toro gave her a copy of the book that partly inspired his work on Pan’s Labyrinth, a book called The Science of Fairy Tales, which he said: “codifies and talks about fairy tale lore.”

New Feature-Length Project

It was recently announced that the pop star is working on an original screenplay that she is writing herself and plans to direct for Searchlight Pictures. Not much is known about the project as of yet, and Swift likes to keep things secret. In an interview with Variety, she mentioned that she is “secret agent-y about people not finding out what we’re making. Everything was [discussed using] code words. I’m so weird.”

This will be her first feature film, as she has mostly dipped her toes into the filmmaking world with short films before sealing the deal for the feature-length project with Searchlight. The presidents at Searchlight, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said they couldn’t be more excited to work with Swift on her new adventure into filmmaking, saying she is a “once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller.”

Directing Career

Taylor Swift has proven herself to be a skilled director after her work writing and directing All Too Well: The Short Film, after taking an interest in stepping behind the camera instead of always being in front of it. She quickly found that she enjoyed working on shorts and teased at wanting to try her hand at a feature-length movie. In an interview with Variety, she shared, “It would be so fantastic to write and direct something…a feature. I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate.”

If even the world-renowned Guillermo del Toro is looking forward to the work coming out of Searchlight Pictures with Taylor Swift at the helm of this project.

