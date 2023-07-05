The PSVR2 has finally started to roll out some heavy hitters, and Synapse may be among them. This title is the latest release from nDreams, the developers of Fracked and Far Cry VR. It’s their most ambitious one yet, taking place in a mindscape that constantly shifts and produces a variety of enemies for you to take down. Synapse also employs the use of iconic voice actors in the form of Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Metroid Prime) and David Hayter (Metal Gear series, Marvel Heroes). With this quality of material, one would expect this game to knock it off the park, right? Well, stick around and get a feel for whether or not you want to hop on this experience.

Combat

Synapse is a game that employs a classic combat system that can be found in most FPS VR titles. That’s right: guns and telekinesis. Fortunately, it switches things up for a unique spin by adding some flexibility to your attacks. It’s not perfect, though. The early game is really shaky, especially when you have basically zero upgrades. At that point, most enemies you encounter will crush you in seconds. You’ll also need to come to terms with some of the unfairness Synapse brings early on. It’s not the most balanced feeling, but if you’re the type of player that enjoys a grind, it won’t be too bothersome. The best way to deal with an uncomfortable early game is by completing challenges and earning as much currency as possible.

Once you’ve purchased a few upgrades, the combat will begin to pick up. Embracing the skill tree is part of what enhances Synapse. Everything included on the upgrade paths feels like there was substantial thought behind it. It’s a game that encourages experimentation. Thanks to the rogue-lite structure, you can approach each area with a new and creative strategy. For example, you can wield your weapon in one hand while using telekinesis to slam enemies with the other.

Traversal is also amazing, thanks to the fact that there are no holds barred. You can actually run, climb and take cover as you mow your way through the map. It’s rewarding because the level design is actually encouraging for that fast-paced John Wick-style shootout approach.

Telekinesis is also quite fun to learn. In a nice play on brain science, there are lots of boxes scattered around called Mental Blocks. You can use them to create some fluidity in your combat experience — slamming, sweeping and lifting enemies away as you flick your PSVR 2 controller wherever you will it. With a couple of upgrades, you’ll be able to use Mental Blocks in new and creative ways. For example, pulling in objects, toying with enemies, using explosive barrels for splash damage, and so much more.

The game will easily have benefited from allowing players to crouch, jump and slide in addition to the other movement techniques that are present. That said, overall, you’re going to be happy with the gameplay if you love the core element of randomness in its rogue-lite world.

Story and Gameplay Structure In Synapse

Synapse is riding the rogue-lite wave, and there’s nothing bad in that. The problem is that it’s painfully obvious that nDreams did not want to invest resources into a longer, linear game, and the story suffers because of this. The game’s premise places you, the unnamed player, into a heist through the mind of Colonel Peter Conrad, “a notorious enemy of the state,” with a mission to uncover plans of a dangerous attack. Helping you through this inception-like journey is Clara, who acts as your guide and handler through the depths of Colonel Conrad’s mind.

Narratively, it’s pretty cliché, but most people don’t go into VR games expecting The Last Of Us levels of storytelling. The stellar voice actors can sometimes feel wasted as you find yourself repeating some levels and hearing different variations of grunts and helpful quips from Clara.

In order to give a sense of progression to the rogue-lite structure, you’ll need to earn ‘Revelations’ during each run. Revelations are used for purchasing upgrades at the end of your run. They are super helpful in crafting the gameplay towards your own personal preferences. The Revelations award you with Insight Points that can be invested into three main branches of its skill tree: Tactician, Assassin and Survivor. Choosing the right path is what will help you flow through levels faster.

Things like upgrading capacity, ammo and health will help you a long way through runs, so taking advantage of this system is the way to go. At the start of a run, you’ll be given a temporary mod called a Mind Hack. They are pretty powerful and badass. Like in other roguelite games, getting a good temporary mod for a run might take you to the endgame quickly. The problem is that you have no way to influence the system. Therefore, making the most of each run is very important.

Finishing a run in Synapse will probably take you 3 hours. It’s a game that could have been much better if it had more meat to the story. We can’t shift the blame on nDreams alone, though. VR gaming is known to be fatiguing for players, so a shorter experience is best for most people.

Art Direction

Synapse is a gorgeous game. If you’re going to be spending hours in a PSVR 2 headset, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that looks as gorgeous as this. The visuals are stunning, and while it seemed like a monochromatic design was a hard sell, it actually works in giving the whole experience a distinct identity.

Sound design is also a highlight of this game. The SFX is brilliant, and you’re aware of our love for voice acting. Hearing more dialogue as you progress feels satisfying, and the extra level of immersion from VR rounds things out for an otherworldly experience.

Final Thoughts On Synapse

Synapse is a VR game that takes advantage of all that the PSVR 2 has to offer. However, it doesn’t feel like developers can be too ambitious with PSVR 2 games just yet. If you’re looking for a pure sound gameplay experience and a fun time, you can’t go wrong with this title.