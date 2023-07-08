Sylvester Stallone isn’t simply an actor – he is a movie star. From Rocky to Demolition Man, he has a body of work that has transformed the action genre and made him a household name across the globe. In fact, ask anyone which is their favourite Stallone movie, and the answers will vary – and justifiably so since he delivers banger after banger.

With such an extensive filmography, the average person may think it is difficult for Stallone to pick a favourite action film from everything he has done in the past. In theory, he could prattle off one from each era since the 1970s and no one could dispute his choices. Yet, Stallone does have a favourite “child” here. It might not be the picture most people are expecting or even anyone’s favourite Stallone movie, but hey, it is his personal choice, and who are we to argue with the action man?

Sylvester Stallone’s most underrated movie

For numerous decades, Sylvester Stallone has delivered countless blockbusters to studios. His films have raked in a ludicrous amount of money, which has helped to establish him as one of the most bankable stars in showbiz. However, this doesn’t mean that everything he has done is wildly successful. Stallone has also had his fair share of box office flops – sometimes, it doesn’t even have anything to do with the actual quality of the movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone revealed there is one of his previous films that he didn’t think got the love it should have in retrospect. “Believe it or not, I think Get Carter was really underrated,” he said of the 2000 action thriller directed by Stephen Kay. “That was a big disappointment. I learned the hard way that [remakes], even if you do it better than the original, there’s a tremendous nostalgia attached to the original.”

He reveals his best action film

While Sylvester Stallone thinks Get Carter should have done better than what it did, he didn’t list it as his favourite action film. Instead, it is a sequel to one of his most famous roles.

“One film I’m truly proud of – it’s the best action film I’ve ever done because it’s the most truthful – is Rambo IV, dealing with Burma, where they’ve had a civil war for 67 years,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding how he received a lot of flack for the violent nature of the film. However, Stallone thought that it did justice to capturing the reality of civil wars. “I was really happy with that film, and I never thought it would ever reach the theatre. I thought, ‘They’re never going to show this.'”

The 2008 film – released as simply Rambo – was written and directed by Stallone, so it’s easy to see why he might hold an extra special place for it in his heart.

Is he retiring from the acting business?

RAMBO (2008) Sylvester Stallone as “John Rambo” while shooting in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo by Karen Ballard

While Sylvester Stallone’s time as John Rambo looks to be all but over, especially taking into account how 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood ended, the actor has continued to work and appear in other films and even has his own television series, Tulsa King, which airs on Paramount+.

However, Stallone’s time on screen may be coming to a close, according to him. Speaking to IndieWire, he said, “I think [Tulsa King] might be my swan song.” Considering how prolific he has been over the decades and the sizable volume of his filmography, he more than deserves to call time on his acting career when he chooses to do so. That doesn’t mean he will go away entirely, as he indicated how he is still interested in writing and directing other projects in the future. And there is no doubt that he probably possesses a few more knockout films in his arsenal.

Tell us, which is your favourite Sylvester Stallone action film? Let us know!