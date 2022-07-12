Prime Video’s original superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone as Samaritan revealed its first poster and production photos ahead of the upcoming release in August 2022.

First announced in 2019, the film will be directed by Julius Avery, and the screenplay is written by Bragi F. Schut.

Poster and Production Stills

The pre-release poster shows Stallone’s mysterious character Mr Smith walking down a rainy alley, with the large puddle at his feet showing a reflection of what we can only assume is the character’s superhero alter-ego in a full black costume with a symbolic ‘s’ displayed on his chest.

The production stills don’t spoil much but show a range of settings for us, one of Mr Smith in a conversation with young Sam Cleary (played by Javon “Wanna” Walton). Another shows Mr Smith fending people off of a figure curled up on the floor, and the last showing Mr Smith n an industrial setting where he’s confronted by someone holding a sledgehammer to his face.

Stallone and Superhero Films

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to the superhero genre, and Samaritan marks his latest venture. Some of his other ventures famously include Judge Dredd in 1995, Stallone joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ravager Clan Leader Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk, in 2015 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Stallone also joined the DC Extended Universe as the voice of King Shark in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021.

Sylvester Stallone’s attraction to Samaritan was driven by its relatable story. “I love action films that also have heart,” Stallone said to reporters. “I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that this will be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world.”

Samaritan

Starring both Sylvester Stallone and Javan “Wanna” Walton, other confirmed cast in Samaritan are Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

The film is set in the fictional setting of Granite City, where Mr Smith is thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary’s loner neighbour. Sam suspects that Mr Smith is the Legendary vigilante Known as Samaritan who was thought to have been killed twenty years earlier in a fire after a deadly battle with his enemy and the villain of the film, Nemesis.

Granite City becomes increasingly riddled with crime and corruption and it falls to Sam to try to convince Mr Smith to come out of retirement to save the city.

Sylvester Stallone’s Current Projects

At age 76, Sylvester Stallone shows no evidence of slowing down as he is currently filming his first series role as mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Paramount+ Tulsa King. He is also set to make a final appearance in The Expendables 4 and may reprise his role as Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Are you excited to see Sylvester Stallone in Prime Video’s Samaritan coming out on 26 August 2022?