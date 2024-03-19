Summary:

The storm around Sony's latest superhero movie, Madame Web, is slowly subsiding after receiving heavy criticism for its weak story, clunky dialogue, and strange performances.

Sydney Sweeney, one of the stars of Madame Web, made comments indicating a lack of investment in the project, stating she was "just hired as an actress" and making jokes about not being seen in the film.

Dakota Johnson, another star of the film, openly acknowledged the negative reception of Madame Web and described it as a learning experience despite the harsh criticism.

After all kinds of reactions ranging from ‘this was just awful’ to ‘why did this movie need to be made at all?’, the storm around Sony’s latest superhero movie, Madame Web, is slowly subsiding. Soon—and unfortunately so—we will have other motion pictures to pooh-pooh. Sigh.

Though we live in an age where, within 15 seconds or less, most things are forgotten, there are still some interesting conversations to be had about Madame Web, particularly considering post-release comments about the film by its stars, especially after the torrent of bad reviews started pouring down. Some of the comments left me thinking: is it a good look for the people – especially the main stars, producers and directors of a film or TV show – to talk badly or in negative terms about projects they’ve been a part of?

The Curious Case of Sydney Sweeney and Madame Web

It’s well-known that critics and audiences heavily criticized Madame Web for its weak story, clunky dialogue and rather strange performances. Even our site failed to find the positives with this one, and we said so in our review. It’s one thing for audiences and critics to be unimpressed by a production, but when the stars involved start trashing it (including low-key level), we know things are rough.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sydney Sweeney might have given us one of the funniest and saddest sound bites about Madame Web. She said, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.” This is a simple enough statement to make, and it certainly is true. If you’re an actor in a film and are not also producing or fulfilling some other role, it generally holds true that you’re ‘just hired’ to be in it. It’s a job you’re paid by someone else to do, and once you’re done with it, you walk away and move on to the next.

However, this isn’t all Sweeney has had to say about Madame Web. In an opening monologue for the hit comedy show Saturday Night Live, Sweeney seemed to diss the movie by saying, “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web“. When I saw her in this, like a lot of people, I had a good chuckle because I thought, “That’s cool of her to be so chilled about something everyone had something nasty to say about”, yet at the same time, I couldn’t help thinking, “Ouch. That can’t be great for the producers or director to hear”.

Sydney Sweeney’s not the only one who’s made her feelings known about the experience of the past few months. Dakota Johnson, the star in the title role, was quite open about the film’s reception. When interviewed by Bustle, she said, “…sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand”.

Dealing with Failure Head-On

As I write this, I’ve got to remind myself that we’re not in the field of psychoanalysis here at Fortress of Solitude. So, without getting too deep in the weeds about this, this whole business with Madame Web got me thinking quite a lot about how most people deal with failure. Professional distancing is a coping mechanism for survival when things haven’t gone our way. It shows up in one or more of three possible ways.

Firstly, we might assign blame (external attribution) to outside factors like lack of resources and unclear communication – anything that stops us from taking responsibility. So, in this case, do our stars have some part to play in Madame Web flopping? Probably not, as they weren’t involved in any producer-level decision-making that we know about. Another thing we tend to do is minimize impact. It’s about downplaying how bad things got and saying, “Nah, it’s not that bad”. I don’t think Sweeney and Johnson are guilty of this at all. Both of them have been quite open about admitting that the movie tanked. The third thing people do to cope with failure is try to dissociate from it. If we push it as far from ourselves as possible, we may come out of it looking clean and unscathed. Though true, Sydney Sweeney’s “just hired as an actress” statement would fall into this category.

Last Thoughts

There’ve been as many flop movies as wild successes over many years, so nothing in this article deals with particularly novel material. Still, it’s good to occasionally step away from the noise of the hype and consider that these people who stand in front of endlessly clicking cameras and blinding flashes are people, too. Granted, many of them are ridiculously highly paid human beings, but they’re human beings nonetheless. Knowing how I hate to fail, I’d prefer to hide in a cave until the dust settles, but when your contract says “you do press tours, “you do press tours. When asked by Bustle about her public persona, Dakota Johnson made a point that’s good enough to end on: “… all that stuff is ridiculous. It’s hard for me to fake it. It’s hard for me sometimes to go along with the silliness of doing a press tour”. The celebs we revere and adore are often caught in a tricky place – doing the weird balancing act of knowing when to be regular people and carrying the weight of multimillion-dollar productions on their shoulders. Sometimes, it’s just easier to shrug all that aside and just say what you feel.

What do you think about Sydney Sweeney’s blasé approach to Madame Web’s failure? Should stars feel free to diss productions that have bombed?