“Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, I Love You, Oh!” sings Jack Black’s Bowser in a hilarious scene from The SuperMario Bros. Movie. Fans are already calling for the song to be Oscar-nominated.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has done incredibly well since its release. It follows the story of Mario, who accidentally finds his way into the Mushroom Kingdom. When he arrives, he decides to help Princess Peach save her kingdom and rescue his brother Luigi from the Koopa king, Bowser. The film has plenty of references to the games it was based on and moments that left fans cackling out of the theatre.

Many fans have agreed that Jack Black’s Bowser was one of the movie’s best parts, as you could tell the actor had fun with the role. What he probably had the most fun with, though, was the ballad Bowser sings for Peach titled Peaches.

Bowser’s Ballad for Peach

While promoting the highly successful film, a video of Jack Black began making its way across the internet. It saw him sporting an emerald-green suit and a red with a red and black headpiece and chunky, black arm bands, an outfit truly reminiscent of what is sure to become one of his most iconic characters.

He steps into a peach-coloured hut before going over to a piano with a framed portrait of Princess Peach and beginning his song.

The song is sweet and the perfect way for Bowser to declare his love. You can see and hear how much fun Black has with the song. While crooning the lyrics, he either stares directly into the camera, overdramatically sings to Peach’s framed portrait or dances in a ridiculously awkward yet distinctly Jack Black way that people could immediately see Bowser doing.

“Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you ‘til the very end,” Black sings, brilliantly showcasing his singing abilities. He brought his own twist to the song by singing and dancing as if it were a rock song rather than a sweet ballad, and it works brilliantly.

Jack Black’s Pivotal Involvement in the Creation of Peaches

When talking about the song’s creation, co-director Aaron Horvath said, “Bowser plays an incredible piano ballad that extols his love for Princess Peach. As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser’s feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had [Black] sing a song about it.”

He then complimented Jack Black’s talent and spoke about how the actor was instrumental in bringing the song as fans now know it to life:

“Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple of days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

Fans can all agree that the Ballad did a fantastic job characterising Bowser and that Peaches will be stuck in their heads for a while.

TL;DR One of the greatest parts of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was Bowser’s ballad to Peach.

Jack Back brought the song to life in a music video while wearing a Bowser-inspired outfit and having fun in a way only he can.

Fans loved the song even more after learning Black was responsible for creating the adorably catchy tune.

What did you think of Bowser’s Ballad to Princess Peach?