Superman’s iconic blue and red costume has been replaced with a new white one, causing controversy among fans at MegaCon 2023. Read on to find out more about this change.

RELATED: James Gunn Shoots Down More Superman Rumours on Twitter

The first person that comes to mind when you think of the concept of superheroes is usually Superman. There is yet to be a character that embodies what it means to be a hero better than this iconic character. Of course, another significant factor is the iconic super suit we have seen the hero wear for as long as one can remember. Superman’s costume consists of a skin-tight blue and red scheme. In addition, we see him sporting his Superman logo on his chest and his cape flying in the wind.

However, there have been other versions of the costume that has come and gone over the years. In fact, what would Superman look like if he sported something utterly different from his usual look? Would he still seem heroic, or would it change the tone of his character completely? Well, we are about to find out because MegaCon 2023 just introduced fans to Superman’s new costume.

The new suit brings a fresh look that retains the classic Superman feel. So, if you were picturing something extravagant and completely different from his usual attire, worry not. But, of course, the reveal has also brought with it an array of questions that fans indeed are excited to receive an answer for. The new costume was revealed in a panel that sported some other images, including that of Lex Luther. Therefore, not only will fans want to know what has sparked the costume change for the caped hero, but also what is happening in those comic panels.

RELATED: The 12 Best Superman Villains

What Does Superman’s New Costume Look Like?

So, for those who believe Superman to be a god, this new costume entirely hones in on that effect. Set to be revealed in the upcoming Superman #3 comic book, Joshua Williamson revealed his and Jamal Campbell’s latest take on the Kryptonian hero’s costume. Whatever you are picturing is far from what they have in store. The pair revealed Superman in an all-white version of his current costume. Everything that was once blue has now been turned to a bright white. They retained Superman’s red logo, red cape, and red belt. It is a jarring break from the usual darker-toned suit we have grown used to seeing the hero in, but it adds something ethereal to his character. The panels reveal him mid-flight, surrounded by what can only be assumed to be more of Parasite’s clones.

RELATED: 13 Best Animated Superman Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

What Does the Comic Book Panels Mean for the Overall Plot?

Thus far, not much has been confirmed regarding where the plot will be going for the next comic book issue. The last issue introduced us to Marilyn Moonlight, a new hero with a full cowboy-inspired costume. Of course, her exit saw Superman charged up, having a vision of a Wild West version of Metropolis. And all this while he is in the middle of battling Parasite.

What we do know is that Lex Luthor should be in jail, but these panels show the character in a non-confined space. One can only assume he has somehow escaped prison. This is in addition to a female character in a contraption charging up some form of device. As probably the most exciting aspect of the panels, it is hard to say where the storyline will be taking us in Superman #3.

RELATED: 5 Actors Who Can Replace Henry Cavill As Superman in The DCU

TL;DR At MegaCon 2023, writer Joshua Williamson revealed a few panels for Superman #3, showcasing the hero’s new costume.

The super suit is an all-white take on his classic blue and red suit, seeing him sport a red cape, logo and belt.

Other images in the panels reveal a rather interesting scenario, with Lex Luther seemingly out of jail.

Do you like Superman’s new white costume?