Countless fans were devastated when they heard that the plans for Man of Steel sequel had been put on hold, and even more so when James Gunn and Henry Cavill announced that everyone’s Hollywood sweetheart wouldn’t be starring in the role of Superman anymore. With that in mind, some of the brilliant minds behind Fortress of Solitude decided to create a short film showing us what could have been, using AI programmes and 3D software. The result is incredible. Presenting Superman: Man of Tomorrow (a Man of Steel 2 fan film).

Henry Cavill’s Unmade Superman Sequel

Many fans would kill to see Henry Cavill back in the Superman suit, which has led to many recreations using AI to see what could have been. This short film has an incredible dialogue about why Superman protects humanity despite all our faults and stunning visuals that would make you wish this was a real upcoming movie.

The concept trailer opens with a snowy scene where an object falls out of the atmosphere. We can only presume that this is Superman himself. From there, we get stunning shots from his crystal palace, the Fortress of Solitude. Glimmering in the reflection of the shards of crystal and ice, we see many moments that have made us come to love Superman over the years, as he saves crying children from disasters, bullets reflect off of his Kryptonian skin, Superman stands surveying the fiery destruction around him, and we get a glimpse of one of his enemies, Lex Luthor.

All while we are seeing this, the buttery voice of Henry Cavill tells us the story of how humanity can sometimes be its own worst enemy, tearing each other apart, destroying our own planet, and hurting those that we love.

The atmosphere completely changes as light dawns on the hero, looking at the sun-kissed horizon. An incredibly detailed shot of his stunning eyes with light flaring into prisms on the lens display as Superman explains the glimmer of hope and redemption that lies within all of us, and he explains that all the people out there struggling to make a difference are the reason he has made it his mission to protect humanity. Humans are the reason he keeps fighting. “They’re the reason Jor-El sent me here. They’re the reason I am Superman.”

The short film closes with a glimpse of one of the most feared and powerful supervillains in the DC universe, Darkseid. Could he be the next threat that could destroy humanity?

The Making of Superman: Man of Tomorrow

This epic concept trailer was made using images generated with Midjourey, animation from Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, 3D software like Blender, and AI voice software to perfect Henry Cavill’s smooth buttery voice.

Inspired by the visual perfection of Man of Steel and the fact that the world might never get to see a sequel with their favourite Superman starring in the role, this short film shows us what could have been.

TL;DR Superman: Man of Tomorrow is a short concept trailer made but the brilliant minds here at Fortress of Solitude as a fan tribute to a movie that might never be a reality.

Using several AI, Animation, and 3D modelling programmes, they made their idea a reality with this fantastic short film.

Although Henry Cavill isn’t Superman anymore, he will always be our Superman.

