Tyler Hoechlin admitted at San Diego Comic-Con that he has never seen a live-action Superman movie but has a great reason why.

Tyler Hoechlin first appeared in The CW’s ArrowVerse as Superman in their Supergirl series, and made minor appearances in other CW series such as The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow. The Man of Steel finally found a home in his series, Superman & Lois which debuted in 2021. The series depicts the stresses and duties of being a full-time superhero while becoming a new parent alongside Lois.

“This world will always need Superman, and when there is a problem, you will be there for them, but right now, this family needs you more.” – Lois to Clark

Superman & Lois

A synopsis for the series reads: “After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of the greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.”

Superman & Lois has been critically acclaimed since its release by fans and critics alike, who posture that Tyler Hoechlin is one of the best actors to have portrayed the Last Son of Krypton, which is a prestigious achievement considering all those who have donned the cape before him. Even more so considering his recent admission to FandomWire.

Superman Has Never Watched A Superman Movie

At San Diego Comic-Con, the Superman & Lois actor appeared as part of the panel for the new Teen Wolf: The Movie, as he has appeared throughout the show as Derek Hale, somewhat of a mentor to the main protagonist. While promoting the new movie Tyler Hoechlin was asked about his experience of playing the hero in The CW, where he admitted that he hasn’t seen a single live-action Superman movie.

A recent tweet by DiscussingFilm stated, ‘Tyler Hoechlin reveals he has not watched a single Superman Film. He adds that he plans to binge them after playing the role so it doesn’t affect his performance. #SDCC’.

So, although he hasn’t watched the movies, he reasons that he doesn’t want his actions to be influenced by the performance of the Supermans that came before him.

Now, considering he is acclaimed to be one of the best to ever step into the role, it is even more of an achievement knowing that he has managed to do so without ever drawing from inspiration from any of the past movies.

Some actors study past material to draw inspiration for their characters, some go down the rabbit hole of method acting, but not Tyler Hoechlin. His excellent portrayal of one of Earth’s strongest defenders is pure talent.

Are you just as shocked to find out that Tyler Hoechlin has never watched a Superman movie?